90 Day Fiance fans may be wondering what exactly a ‘yahoo boy’ is as Usman Umar stars in his own web series of the same name.

The TLC star rose to fame on 90 Day Fiance and was romantically involved with Lisa Hamme. After things didn’t work out for Usman and ‘baby girl Lisa,’ he returned to the show with a new love interest.

Usman, aka Sojaboy, met a new flame, Kimberly Menzies, online. She flew out to Nigeria to meet him in 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days series 5 – but they aren’t together any more, People reports.

Sojaboy rose to fame on 90 Day Fiance

Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, was born in Nigeria in 1988. He first appeared on TLC in 2020 on 90 Day Fiance spin-off Before The 90 Days.

He was already a rapper when he joined 90 Day Fiance and released a song, I Love You, paying tribute to his ‘baby girl Lisa’ at the time.

Usman announces Yahoo Boy series

In 2023, Usman was a cast member with Kim Menzies on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? However, it appears the rapper and reality TV star has even more on his agenda this year.

Taking to Instagram in January, Usman shared a poster for a new web series entitled Yahoo Boy. He writes in the caption it’s a “movie” and lists cast members and people involved in the show’s production.

On January 13, Sojaboy also shared a video on his YouTube channel of a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Yahoo Boy. He also gave his subscribers an ‘official teaser’ of the film.

He’s also releasing new music on his YouTube channel with songs such as Zara and Wayo.

What is a yahoo boy?

When Usman first appeared on 90 Day Fiance alongside Lisa Hamme, her friends questioned whether he was a ‘yahoo boy.’

Lisa said she “trusted Usman with her life” but she could understand why her friend would worry about him being a yahoo boy.

Lisa explained on Before The 90 Days: “In Nigeria, scammers are called yahoo boys. They will come to you on social media saying, ‘Hey baby, I came across your profile, you’re beautiful.’ Within two weeks they’re asking you for money. Yahoo boys often live together.”

It appears Usman isn’t insulted by being called a yahoo boy as he has named his web series after the phrase!

