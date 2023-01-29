TLC’s hit show 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way is back for a brand new season. Let’s find out more about Debbie from The Other Way’s age. She’s four decades older than her partner.

From The Dominic Republic to Morocco, Colombia to Egypt, The Other Way’s cast members are flying all over the world from the USA to take their relationships to the next level.

Many of the cast members formed their relationships online, but now viewers get to follow along with their romances as they meet in person.

Meet Debbie from 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way

Debbie is a brand new 90 Day Fiancé cast member.

She hails from Sugar Hill, Georgia, in the USA and describes herself as being “a little eccentric and somewhat quirky.”

Debbie “swore off men” until she met Oussama. The two met through their love of art and “their souls connected,” per Discovery.

90 Day Fiancé: Debbie’s age

When it comes to age gaps, Debbie and Oussama may have the biggest difference in 90 Day history.

Debbie is 67 years old while her husband-to-be is 24 years old.

The couple’s age gap tops Liz Wood and Big Ed’s, Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano’s, and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan’s age gaps.

Debbie is moving to Morocco

Ready to pack up her life in the USA and head to Morocco, Debbie is about to embark on a whole new experience on 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4.

She says that although Oussama is just 24 years old, and 43 years her junior, she “loves him” and is ready to marry him.

Debbie says that she’s moving to Morocco during a clip of 90 Day Fiancé, but it seems that there may be trouble in paradise for the pair from some of the show’s trailers.

During a First Look trailer, Debbie can be seen calling Oussama “creepy” and “weak” during an argument.

Per Discovery, Debbie “faces skepticism from her family,” but is “going in with her eyes and heart wide open.”

NO WAY: 90 Day Fiance star Angela plans to file for divorce from Michael

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ THE OTHER WAY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK