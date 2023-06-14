Dr Emma Craythorne tackles another batch of troubling skin conditions in Save My Skin season 5, so here’s what we know about her net worth and family.

Dr Emma Craythorne has been in the medical field for decades, but her reality TV stardom only began four years ago thanks to her shows, Bad Skin Clinic and Save My Skin.

The two shows consist of similar episodes but it is known as Save My Skin in the US, while Brits know Emma Craythorne as the focus of Bad Skin Clinic.

The dermatologist generously shares her expertise for free on her social media but keeps her family and private life away from the spotlight. Here’s what we know about it ahead of Save My Skin season 5.

Credit TLC UK Youtube channel

Dr Emma Craythorne’s net worth explored

Dr Craythorne, 46, has a reported net worth of $800,000 as per Cinemaholic. Although she is also a reputable doctor, her estimated fortune is considerably less than fellow TLC star Dr Pimple Popper, who stands at $7 million.

Originally from Northern Ireland, the TLC doctor went on to specialize in dermatology at Kings College Hospital London, before taking on a Mohs and laser fellowship at St John’s Institute Of Dermatology at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.

She is currently a consultant at One Welbeck, London, and owns a practice at 152 Harley Street.

The TLC host isn’t just a TV star and distinguished dermatologist, she is also president of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group and treasurer of the St Johns Dermatological Society. Launching her custom skincare line, Klira, in 2022 was the next natural step in Craythorne’s career.

Credit TLC youtube channel

Inside Dr Craythorne’s family life with husband

Craythorne’s verified Instagram account is reserved only for her skincare tips, so she does not post much about her private life.

The Save My Skin star does have an alternative profile dedicated to her family pup, an Australian Labradoodle, but the account hasn’t been active since April 2020.

Her husband, Neil McDermott who was born in May 1977, is seemingly inactive on social media as he doesn’t follow any accounts under that name. He is, however, active in their family business. Although mostly dedicated to skincare, Emma did post a family pic on her IG a few months ago showing her husband and kids enjoying the surroundings of Cape Town.

Craythorne and McDermott, 46, are both directors of Dermma Ltd, Dr Emma’s company. The brand was launched in June 2018.

The couple was also joint directors of two companies called Joy 15 and Dothisdothat, but they both left the positions in 2021.

If she’s not at the clinic, you’ll find Emma outside of the city, spending time with her husband and three children in the English countryside.