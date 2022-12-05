Sister Wives fans are asking what Gabriel Brown’s age is in 2022 after he claimed his father, Kody Brown, forgot his birthday.

Gabriel is Janelle and Kody’s son and has appeared on the hit TLC show for about half his life.

Let’s take a look at how old the Sister Wives star is and what he said about his relationship with his father.

The Browns have been experiencing many changes during season 17, including the departure of Christine Brown from the polygamous family.

Gabriel Brown on Sister Wives

Gabriel Brown is the son of Kody and Janelle Brown. He’s one of Kody’s 18 children. Gabe appeared on Sister Wives throughout his childhood and into his adult years.

Of all the Brown children, Gabriel is a middle child in the family.

His nine older siblings are Logan, 28, Aspyn, 27, Madison, 27, Mykelti, 26, Leon, 25, Hunter, 25, Paedon, 24, Robert (Garrison), 24, and Dayton, 21.

Gabriel’s eight younger siblings are Gwendlyn, 21, Aurora, 20, Ysabel, 19, Savanah, 18, Breanna, 18, Truely, 12, Solomon, 11, and Ariella, 6.

Gabe claims Kody forgot his birthday

Gabriel Brown is one of Kody and Janelle’s six children. His immediate siblings are Madison, Logan, Garrison, Hunter and Savanah.

During Sister Wives season 17 episode 13, Gabe broke down in tears and claimed his father “forgot his birthday” in 2021. ET reports father and son shared a phone call about covid in which Kody failed to mention it was Gabe’s birthday.

However, hours later Kody called back to wish Gabe a happy birthday and to apologize. Gabe claimed that was the last time he spoke to his father.

Many of the Brown family’s ups and downs have been documented on the TLC show. And their house moves and family dynamics have taken a toll on the kids at times.

Gabe wasn’t keen on moving to Flagstaff. Speaking on Sister Wives in 2019, Kody said at the time: “Gabe wants me to treat him like a man, but he’s behaving like a boy. There’s a difference.”

Sister Wives: Gabriel Brown’s age

Gabe is Janelle and Kody’s youngest son. He was born in 2001. Gabriel celebrates his birthday on October 11 and is 21 years old at the time of writing.

With almost 15,000 followers, Gabe can be found on Instagram at @gaberown. He hasn’t posted since April 2020 but that hasn’t stopped Sister Wives fans from taking to the comments section of his post to show support.

Many fans wished Gabe a happy belated birthday on his IG post, while others simply sent their love.

