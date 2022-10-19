









Many fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will recognize Jessica Powell from the TLC show. She’s appeared alongside Whitney Way Thore for many seasons and in 2022, Whitney can be seen attempting to teach Jessica and her then-fiancé, Isaiah, a dance for their wedding day.

Jessica and Whitney have appeared on screen together for some years now. Jessica is a fitness trainer and bodybuilder. She and her father competed in and won bodybuilding contests in the past and judging by their website and Instagram pages, Powell Fitness is still going strong.

Who is Jessica Powell?

As well as being a cast member on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Jessica Powell is a fitness trainer, bodybuilder, and CrossFit pro.

She’s married to Isaiah Martin and the pair have appeared alongside Whitney on MBFFL.

Jessica and Isaiah met at the gym and still train together today, judging by her Instagram page.

She has over 58K Instagram followers and can be found @dragonqueen11.

Jessica’s dad is also a fitness buff

Per a 2019 news report from FOX8 WGHP, Jessica once weighed over 200lb.

She transformed her body and competed in her first bodybuilding competition in 2017. She later competed again with her father, Will.

She and her father live in North Carolina and run Powell Fitness.

Speaking of his daughter, Will said to FOX8 WGHP that it is a “huge blessing” to work with his daughter every day and “have fun together in sporting events”.

Jessica from My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s age

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Jessica hails from Greensboro, North Carolina.

She was born on December 18, 1987 making her 34 years old. She’ll be turning 35 this December, though!

Jessica often takes to the ‘gram to share the latest goings-on in her life. On her birthday last year, she shared that she celebrated by attending a stage show of Elf alongside her friend, Pat.

