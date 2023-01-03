Love In Paradise: The Caribbean features couple Sherlon Mcinnis and Aryanna Sierra. Let’s take a look at Sherlon from 90 Day Fiancé‘s age as fans want to know how old he is.

Aryanna and Sherlon are parents to their young son, Odin. However, things didn’t work out for them romantically as a couple.

After meeting while Aryanna was on holiday in Jamaica, she and Sherlon hit things off. But, nowadays, it seems that the two are now co-parenting their way through life, even though they’re living thousands of miles apart.

Who is Sherlon Mcinnis?

Sherlon Mcinnis is a reality TV star who first appeared on Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story in 2021.

He hails from Orange Bay, Jamaica, and works at a holiday resort.

With over 11k followers, Sherlon can be found on Instagram at @mcinnissherlon, however, his account is private.

Sherlon from 90 Day Fiancé’s age

When Sherlon first appeared on Love In Paradise he was 35 years old.

Now, he’s 36 and writes in his IG profile bio that he’s a Gemini on the zodiac.

Sherlon and Aryanna have around a 10-year age gap. She’s 26 and hails from Quincy, Illinois.

Sherlon and Aryanna now

During Love In Paradise, Aryanna met Sherlon while on vacation in Jamaica. The two were apart for around six months during Aryanna’s pregnancy. The two reunited in Jamaica during the later stages of her pregnancy.

After Sherlon and Aryanna’s son, Odin, was born, Aryanna was hoping that Sherlon would move to the USA.

However, the 26-year-old said that she moved back in with her mother so that her mom could help her raise Odin.

Aryanna’s mother said on the show that she came out of retirement to help raise her grandson and that she’s financially supporting her daughter.

Sherlon appears to have a new woman in his life in 2022, judging by his Facebook page.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know