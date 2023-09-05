TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back in 2023 and fans have some questions when it comes to this year’s cast members. Season 6 stars Statler and Dempsey met online and want to make their relationship work in person. However, they live thousands of miles from one another. Let’s find out more about Statler from 90 Day Fiancé including her real name.

There are lots of newbies to meet on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couples hail from all over the world and attempt to make their romances work after meeting online. The TLC series takes viewers to Romania, Vietnam, the Philippines, the UK, and more countries.

What is Statler from 90 Day Fiancé’s real name?

90 Day Fiancé star Statler has fans asking what her real name is in 2023.

Screen Rant reports that an old Twitter page of hers reveals her real name.

The page, @beginnerbiking, shows Statler’s name as Carolyn Grace Riley.

Statler’s old Twitter page links to a biking blog by author ‘Grace Riley’ who lives in San Marcos, Texas.

The blog dates back to when Statler was 24 years old. She’s now 33 years old and lives in Irving, Texas at the time of filming 90 Day Fiancé.

On the show, she plans on leaving her Texas life behind for a hop across the pond to the UK to be with her partner, Dempsey.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star was adopted

Speaking on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Statler explained that she was adopted “from day one.”

She was raised with two older brothers who she felt were looked upon like “the golden children.”

When she came out, Statler said that she felt she was “disappointing” her parents.

However, she explained that as she got older she wanted to live her life “on her terms.”

Statler ‘relates to bugs’

TLC star Statler says that she “relates to bugs” because “nobody notices them,” and “they’re weird.”

She adds: “It’s unpopular to like them, it’s me in a nutshell.”

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member adds that she “got into bugs” at around five years old and that the insects “became like her little friends.”

Now, she’s looking for “unconditional love,” after her relationships haven’t been successful in her adult life.

Her heart has led her to England, UK, where “the most amazing woman,” AKA her partner, Dempsey, lives.