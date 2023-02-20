Debbie and Oussama are new cast members on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way and we know the two have a large age difference, but exactly how big is the age gap?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been airing for a few weeks, and TLC fans have only just been introduced to a new couple Debbie and Oussama, after weeks of waiting.

We take a look into the relationship between the two new 90 Days cast members, and the all-important age gap.

Debbie and Oussama connected through art

Debbie hails from Georgia, while Oussama lives on the other side of the world, in Morocco.

The pair met via social media and despite the age gap, had a lot in common. They connected through their love of art and after being single for a while and being ‘sworn off men’ after six months of talking Debbie went to Morocco to meet Oussama.

She revealed that she didn’t know how much younger he was until they met in person. Debbie did tell Oussama he was ‘too young’ at first, but he then made her see that it wasn’t about the age, but a deeper level of connectivity.

Of course, with a huge age difference, the news didn’t go down too well with Debbie’s family, especially her son Julien.

What is the age difference between 90 Day Fiance couple Debbie and Oussama?

The age gap between Debbie and Oussama is 43 years. Debbie is 67, whereas Oussama is 24.

It’s said to be the biggest age gap ever in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Debbie’s son, Julien who is a police officer does not approve of the relationship and told the cameras it made him ‘sick to his stomach’ when he learned his mother was dating someone 43 years younger.

Despite this, Debbie planned the move to Morocco after visiting twice and speaking to Oussama for three years.

Fans couldn’t wait to meet the couple

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans had heard about the age difference between Debbie and Oussama, and of course, couldn’t wait to be introduced to them to see the dynamics.

One fan tweeted: “I can’t wait to see Debbie and Oussama. I know we’ve seen this dynamic before but it never gets old.”

We guess we’ll have to see how the relationship pans out in later episodes.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET/PT ON TLC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK