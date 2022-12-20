Big Ed reunited with his mom for the first time in a year on the latest 90 Day Fiance episode, but what nationality is she? Meet Norma Brown.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*

Big Ed is a true reality star after making his 90 Day debut in season 4 of Before The 90 Days with his then-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. Fans witnessed their rollercoaster relationship as the pair traveled between the US and Rose’s native Philippines.

It ultimately ended in a breakup after the then-23-year-old confronted Ed for hiding his unwillingness to expand their family, despite Rose mentioning her desire to have more children early on in the relationship.

Big Ed – real name Ed Brown – documented his dating life with Elizabeth “Liz” Woods. They initially called it quits but, by 2022, the pair are happily engaged, with some fans even speculating they’ve tied the knot.

The latest Happily Ever After sees Big Ed reunite with his mom, prompting interest in her background and nationality.

What nationality is Big Ed’s mom from 90 Day Fiance?

4ft 10in Norma is Mexican and married Ed’s late father, who was in the Air Force, in her home country. Soap Opera Spy notes she is about 83 years old and is a mother of six.

She is no stranger to the TLC cameras. Fans fell in love with the adorable mother on The Single Life as Norma briefly lived with Ed, which saw her help Ed with chores and even braid his hair for his first date with Liz.

While fans have criticized Ed for living with Norma, it was mostly to look after her. Norma lost her home after the owners sold the property. Shortly after, her boyfriend passed away and was also involved in a car accident that left her needing back surgery.

Big Ed is not ready for marriage to Liz

After a long disappearance from screens, viewers were delighted to see Norma’s comeback on a recent episode as Ed confided in his mom about the engagement with Liz.

It was bad news for Liz, 29, as Ed revealed he wasn’t ready to marry her, despite being engaged. Liz clarified she was searching for stability, but Ed responded that he couldn’t give her an answer just yet.

“I’m not going to be pressured into getting married,” he declared.

Things were kept things spicy with a cliffhanger as the mother of one concluded they were “too different to make this work long term.”

Fans who follow her on Instagram may have been spoiled about the storyline in her Thanksgiving post. Loyal viewers will know Norma opposed Ed and Liz’s romance given their age gap, but their recent festivities show their bond may have improved as Liz and her daughter, Riley, were captured decorating cookies “with Granny”.

