Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of the TLC show Little People Big World, have been together for over a decade and have three children together. Tori Roloff originally met her husband on his family’s iconic farm, and the rest is history.

Fans want to know more about Tori, including her relationship with Zach, her social media pages, her relationship with Audrey Roloff, and her children. Let’s take a look…

When did Zach and Tori Roloff get together?

Tori and Zach Roloff first met back in 2010 when Tori was working on the Roloff family farm. At first, they were both too shy to approach one another, but they had both told one of their co-workers that they thought the other was cute.

Tori told The Knot in 2014: “This co-worker of ours was so insistent that Zach talk to me, but he was too nervous so nothing really came about. However, about 3 or 4 months later, Zach finally got the courage to call me.”

The two of them went on a date to see a movie, and that was where it all started.

In 2015, Tori and Zach tied the knot on the farm and their wedding was featured on Little People Big World in a two-hour special.

Did Zach and Tori Roloff get a divorce?

Rumors began to swirl this Easter after Tori shared several photos of a family outing on Instagram and fans noticed that Zach was not in them.

Tori soon addressed the speculation from fans that they had split, and posted on her story a picture of Zach working on their home. She reassured fans: “Don’t worry. Zach and I aren’t separating. I’m only losing him to this shop build.”

She added: “He stayed home with the babe because it was hailing and raining.”

How many kids do the couple have?

Zach and Tori have three children together. They first announced that they were having a child a year after their wedding. In May 2017, Tori gave birth to their son, Jackson.

Two years later, in November 2019, they welcomed their second child – a daughter called Lilah.

In 2021, Tori shared on Instagram that she and Zach were expecting a third child, but they suffered a miscarriage.

She wrote: “We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share.”

“We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” Tori continued.

Zach and Tori Roloff new baby

Eight months later, the couple announced they were expecting another child and welcomed their rainbow baby, Josiah, in May 2022.

In October of that year, Tori shared an Instagram post to mark it being a year since their “angel baby’s due date”.

She wrote: “I think about our baby all the time and the things we lost the day we found out we lost him/her.”

Tori said that the baby helped her family gain perspective, compassion, empathy, patience, support, and their rainbow baby, Josiah.

Are Tori and Audrey Roloff friends?

There have been rumors of a feud between sister-in-laws Tori and Audrey, Jeremy’s wife because they haven’t often featured on each other’s social media pages. Others have presumed that the speculated strained relationship between their husbands may be affecting their relationship with one another.

However, neither of the women has said anything to suggest they do not get on.

In fact, they seemed to shut down the rumors when they both attended a mutual friend’s birthday party. Both women shared pictures from the event on their social media.

Two months later, Tori revealed on Instagram that Audrey had bought a gift for Lilah,

She wrote: “@audreyroloff just when we thought she couldn’t be more of a mood you go and buy her a backpack.”

Tori Roloff runs a photography Instagram page

In addition to her main Instagram page, which currently has 1.9 million followers, Tori also runs a social media account for her photography business.

In her photography website biography, Tori says that she has been “taking photos of basically everything” since she was 15 and is happiest behind the lens.

Tori’s photography is mostly of other people and their families taken in beautiful locations. She has over 100 thousand followers and said that she “loves” getting to know her clients.