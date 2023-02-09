Reality stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman have been showing their journeys as they document their pursuit of weight loss surgery and improve their health. Four seasons later, is 1000-lb Sisters coming back for season 5?

Season four of 1000-lb Sisters is a week away from releasing its final episode, and fans are already wondering if the show will be renewed for a new season.

Tammy Slaton and her sister Amy Each shot to fame in 2020, as the two sisters shared their weight loss journey over the years. Surprisingly, each episode has garnered over a million viewers, proving their popularity.

Despite all the drama and many obstacles, if there’s one thing Amy and Tammy have for sure is each other.

What is TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters about?

The show was first released on January 1, 2020. So far, 1000-lb Sisters has had a total of 4 seasons and 29 episodes.

Tammy Slaton and her sister Amy Halterman were born and raised in Kentucky. As the title of the show suggests, both sisters’ weight exceeded 1000 pounds. However, both siblings are willing to go through a weight loss program for the sake of their health.

During the last four seasons, Amy and Tammy have gone through a lot of highs and lows. Family drama, broken hearts, but an unbreakable sister bond.

Is 1000-lb Sisters coming back for season 5?

As of today, 1000lb Sisters season five is yet to be announced by TLC. Perhaps due to the fact the fourth season is currently airing.

The fourth season of 1000-lb Sisters premiered on January 17, 2023. The season has a total of five episodes, each released every week.

Nonetheless, fans can still tune in on the current season, with its final episode titled Greatest Thing Since Slice Break released on February 14, 2023.

Tammy Slaton celebrates weight loss after health scare

Compared to her sister Amy, Tammy Slaton hasn’t had the best weight loss progress. The 36-year-old went through a health scare due to doctors claiming her body was “shutting down”.

Luckily, Tammy recovered and was able to get back on her feet. According to the Metro, she was put into a food rehab center, where she has made significant progress.

A sneak peek for next week’s episode shows Tammy “thrilled” to learn her hard work is paying off. The star is told to now weigh 534lbs and can finally go under the knife for the awaited weight surgery.

