Whether you’ve followed Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey on 90 Day Fiancé, or if you knew about the pair at the beginning of their reality TV series, you’d know by now how crazy and dramatic they can be. Good news, season four of Darcey & Stacey is coming back soon, and here are all the details about the new season.

It feels like it’s been forever since the season three finale of Darcey & Stacy, and the fans have been waiting for their return.

Lucky us, the sisters will be back sooner rather than later, and viewers can’t wait to find out what Darcey and Stacey have been up to in season four.

A lot of love but a lot of drama. The Silva twins are ready to bring it on with their adventures. This time, Darcey and Stacey are taking on Miami.

Who are Darcey and Stacey?

From Middletown, Connecticut, Darcey and Stacey Silva are known for their journey in 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers saw Darcey packing up her bags to fly all the way to Amsterdam to meet Jesse Meester.

Though Silva was dating Floridan, episodes saw her supporting her twin sister. However, things didn’t go as planned for Darcey.

Nonetheless, their popularity gave them their own reality TV show, Darcey & Stacey – and fans love them.

I mean, they’re in their fourth season!

When is season four coming out?

The trailer shows the two sisters undergoing yet another medical procedure, although this time it’s in the form of an ‘o-shot‘ rather than plastic surgery.

Stacey is also planning her second wedding to her husband, Florian Sukaj. The couple had already tied the know during the Coronavirus pandemic, but now are looking to celebrate their love by going all out.

While the couple is over the moon about their relationship and Florian’s new job, Darcey decides to get help from a matchmaker to find the right man.

But it’s not all butterflies in Silva’s household, as Darcey’s ex, Georgi Rusev, shows up to support his friend Florian during the wedding planning – and that’s a no-no for her.

All the drama is about to go down starting January 23rd at 8 PM ET/PT on TLC.

Before and after: A ‘twin transformation’

Since 2019, the Silva twins have gone through a lot of changes. They even traveled all the way to Turkey to undergo their so-called ‘twin transformation‘.

The sisters have gotten from nose jobs to cheek lifts, BBLs (Brazilian butt lifts), liposuctions, and breast augmentations – and they’ve spent a lot of cash.

Season two of their spin-off show saw Darcey and Stacey getting all sorts of treatments to achieve their looks. As per In Touch Weekly, the pair have spent a total of $20,000 each for their full makeovers.

