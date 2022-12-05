TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters is returning for season 4 and here’s when the next installment releases!

The TLC show has been entertaining fans for three seasons now since it began in 2020. It chronicles the lives and weight loss journeys of the famous Slaton sisters – Amy and Tammy.

The two sisters began their weight loss journey in their 30s with each one having different goals. While Amy wanted to have kids but could not do so cause of her weight, Tammy had become nearly bedridden.

When is the next season of 1000-Lb Sisters coming out?

In November 2022, TLC announced that there will be a season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters. The premiere date for the same is January 17, 2023.

In the news release announcing the release date, TLC also offered viewers a sneak peek into the plot of the next season (per Distractify).

“After surviving a near-death experience, Tammy struggles to cope with her new reality. Then, she makes a life-altering decision, one that no one saw coming.”

It continues to say, “With baby number two on the way, Amy feels her family is complete, but she soon realizes being an overweight mom may prove to be too much. Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin and qualify for skin removal surgery, while Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own.”

What happened with Tammy on season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters?

Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters ended on a cliffhanger.

Tammy who was hopeful about her future went to food addiction rehab but her health took a turn for the worst.

She had to be rushed to the hospital and had a tracheotomy when she wasn’t able to breathe properly. Even after she was released from the hospital, Tammy insisted on going to rehab again to continue her journey.

Although she went to rehab, Tammy left early and ended up gaining more weight.

Things got even worse as Amy revealed her plans to move out of her duplex next door to Tammy. The latter went on several drinking and eating binges.

However, she agreed to enter rehab again as the season ended.

Amy and her husband Michael welcomed a second baby this year

Amy and her husband Michael announced the former’s second pregnancy in January 2022, InTouch Weekly reports. They became parents of a son named Glen Allen on July 5.

“Welcome glenn allen halterman,” Amy wrote on her Instagram sharing a picture of the newborn.

The couple welcomed baby No. 1, Gage, in November 2020.

