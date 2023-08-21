Sister Wives season 18 was filmed way in advance of the latest episodes only just hitting TLC. Streaming services for the show include Max and Discovery, but what time will Sister Wives be on?

The new season of Sister Wives is officially here. We are all set to see the drama of Christine reuniting with Kody Brown, as well as the fallout of Jenelle’s spiritual marriage to him. But when was season 18 filmed?

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Global Gaming Expo

When was Sister Wives season 18 filmed?

Sister Wives season 18 was filmed in November 2022. Christine confirmed that filming had started that month while the first episode focuses on how the family is spending the holiday season.

Christine Brown wrote on Instagram, “I’m finally filming in my house.” Previously, most of the season 17 content was filmed in early 2021 despite airing in the fall of 2022.

So it’s been almost a year since the events of season 18 unfolded! Jenelle Brown announced her separation from Kody in December 2022, just weeks after filming began again.

What time does Sister Wives come on Max?

Sister Wives comes on Max at a time of 10 pm. Formerly, new episodes would start streaming hours before they hit TLC on live TV. The first episode of season 18 aired on TLC on August 20 at 10 pm ET.

New episodes of the show will come out on a weekly basis. However, now, fans have to wait until 10 pm to stream season 18 of Sister Wives on streaming services. Episodes are added to Max within 24 hours.

Max has recently done a merger with Discovery Plus. Many expected to be able to stream Sister Wives before 10 pm, but early access has been denied to subscribers for season 18.

Sister Wives sees Christine and Kody reunite

Christine and Kody reunited for lunch on Sister Wives for the first time since she left him in 2021. He spoke about his anger during the pandemic, telling her: “I was on the floor in the fetus position sobbing.”

During season 18, episode 1, called No Such Thing as a Free Lunch, the former couple appeared to be friendly at first, and Christine tries hard to keep it light, but Kody is clearly still angry.

They planned the upcoming holidays, with Kody asking her and the kids to take a test before arriving. Christine revealed she would not go to Robyn’s house and would hang out with Jenelle.

