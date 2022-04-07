Where 'Breaking Amish' original cast are now - spotlight shun to fashion designer













A lot has been happening to the cast of the popular American reality television series ‘Breaking Amish‘ since 2014. Some have left to pursue other careers, while others can still be seen on the show’s spinoff ‘Return To Amish’. Let’s take a look at where they are now.

Breaking Amish is about six men and women, who are Amish and one Mennonite who live their lives in Pennsylvania and move to the big city of New York, away from their strict religious surroundings.

The show lasted from 2012 until 2014, and its spinoff show ‘Return To Amish’ is still active.

As some of its original cast has moved on, what are their current whereabouts?

1. Abe Schmucker and Rebecca Byler

At the end of Season 1, the couple got married. A decade after the show, they are still happily together today. They also have two daughters, Kayla and Malika.

Once the actors had parted ways from ‘Breaking Amish’, they both decided to live a mundane life away from the spotlight as they briefly appeared on the spinoff show in 2017.

As per Distractify, Rebecca was the one to announce the couple’s departure from the show, tweeting: “Announcement! We made the decision to no longer participate in Return to Amish“

Abe is now a truck driver, as International Business Times reported. Through Instagram, Rebecca shares pictures of her daily life with her husband, daughter, and Abe’s mother.

2. Jeremiah Raber

Jeremiah’s life has changed a lot since the bad boy from Breaking Amish last showed up. Although he married and had children, his relationships have not been very successful.

He is still on the shows’ spinoff “Return To Amish”, where he was on the hunt to find his biological father after her biological mother had told him that she never wanted him. Turns out, his biological father had died.

According to TV Shows Ace, Jeremiah’s current partner Carmela has left him with a restraining order as the couple announced that they were officially done.

3. Kate Stoltzfus

After her time in the series, Kate decided to pursue a different path from television. She started modelling and even appeared in Maxim magazine in July 2013.

Then, once she graduated from fashion design, she began her luxurious fashion line called “Kate Stoltz”.

Not only does she create her pieces but she also models her work. Her latest drop is her Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

4. Sabrina High

Sabrina is a mother of five children and is believed that she is still dating her partner and father of her three children, Jethro Nolt.

As per Life&Style Magazine, she previously battled with addiction and suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose. However, she successfully recovered once she entered rehab.

Compared to some of the original cast, she remains to participate in the show’s spinoff “Return To Amish“.

On her Instagram account, she has also been updating her 17.7k followers about her weight-loss journey and her life with her children while coping with mental health.