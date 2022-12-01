TLC show Jon and Kate Plus 8 was one of the more popular reality shows of its time. Five years after the show ended, fans want to know where Collin Gosselin is in 2022. He is one of Jon and Kate’s eight kids but now no longer has a relationship with his mother.

Speaking of the show which brought his family fame, Collin said to Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that it was a “big influence” of his parents not staying together.

The now 18-year-old has been through a lot in his life and speaks of living in “scary” institutions to ET. Let’s take a look at where Collin is nowadays.

Photo by Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who is Collin Gosselin?

Collin Gosselin is one of Kate and Jon Gosselin’s eight children. The Gosselin family rose to reality TV fame on the TLC show Jon and Kate Plus 8.

The show is no longer on air, and Jon and Kate aren’t together anymore. Although the family members were featured together in their reality series, some are now estranged from each other as the kids reach adulthood.

Collin’s siblings are Hannah, Madelyn, Cara, Joel, Leah, Alexis, and Aaden.

Collin was institutionalized as a child

For two years of his childhood and early teen life, Collin lived in an institution.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022, Collin said: “I was in two different institutions. Scary place. I was actually 12 when I got admitted there. I spent my thirteenth and fourteenth birthdays there.”

ET reporter, Kevin Frazier, asked why he was institutionalized because his dad said he “shouldn’t have been there”.

Collin said that he “came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda.”

He added: “My mom had her own agenda, I don’t know exactly what that was but my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot.”

At the time that he was institutionalized, his mother, Kate, said that it was due to him having “special needs.”

However, Collin said that he thinks the “biggest misconception” about him is that he’s “incapable” or “hung up on the things he’s been put through.”

He added that his life is now “great.”

Where is Collin Gosselin in 2022?

Collin, now 18 years old, was finally able to leave the institution he was living at by writing a letter to his father.

He “begged” his dad for help in the note per ET.

Collin said that he was “hopeless” and in a “dark place” and that being in a “place like that does more damage than help you.”

He realized that there was a way out and moved in with his dad and twin sister Hannah in 2018.

Collin is currently estranged from his other six siblings and his mother.

Speaking on ET, he said he “loves” and “misses” his siblings and broke down in tears.

In terms of the future, Collin has plans to join the marine corps once he finishes high school.

He’s recently joined Instagram where he has over 31k followers. Find Collin on IG at @thecollingosselin.

