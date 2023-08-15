Almost 10 years ago, 90 Day Fiancé first dropped on TLC and fans have been hooked ever since. The reality TV show has launched many spin-off series since its original show launched. In 2023, viewers get to see couples attempt to save their relationships at a couples retreat. Let’s take a look at where 90 Day The Last Resort is filmed.

90 Day The Last Resort premiered on TLC on Monday, August 14. Couples including Big Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara, and Angela and Michael are taking part in the series in a bid to rescue their crumbling romances. While Michael tunes in to the retreat via video call, the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé stars appear on the show in person and spend time in a luxury resort.

Where is 90 Day The Last Resort filmed?

The 90 Day Fiancé stars taking part in 90 Day The Last Resort head to Southern Florida for the show.

The couples retreat was held at a luxury resort located in the Florida Keys.

During episode 1 of the show, Jovi explains to Yara that he would like to live in the Florida area.

The couple is experiencing issues over where they will settle as a family on the TLC series. Yara expressed her feelings of wanting to move back to Europe after moving to the USA to be with Jovi.

For now, the two get to enjoy time in Florida, along with the other 90 Day stars including Molly Hopkins and Angela Deem.

Isla Bella Beach Resort

The 90 Day stars are blown away during the series’ first episode as they arrive at Isla Bella Beach Resort.

The luxury hotel features stunning sea views from all of its rooms and has been awarded four stars.

It’s located in Marathon, Florida, and prices for one night at the Isla Bella range anywhere between $250 and $850.

The 90 Day Last Resort location features a white and blue color scheme which ties in perfectly with its ocean views.

Weddings are held at the beautiful resort, there are restaurants featured at the location offering cuisines including Polynesian as well as many adventurous activities on offer.

Who are the 90 Day The Last Resort couples?

There are five couples with relationships on the brink taking part in The Last Resort.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars include:

While Kalani and Asuelu arrive at the resort with their two sons, Michael isn’t attending the couples retreat in person.

Some of the couples have been together for years and have families, while others haven’t been dating long and aren’t sure whether to continue with their romances.

Over two weeks, the couples take part in activities and challenges in a bid to “create long-lasting change,” in their relationships.

