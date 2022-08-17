











My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 for its tenth season. The TLC show kicked off on August 9 and sees many familiar faces return including Todd and Whitney – but some fans seem to have been missing Buddy the most.

Buddy and Whitney’s friendship has been well documented in past seasons of the show, as well as Buddy’s love life. And it appears he’s very happy in 2022 as he took to Instagram to share he’s engaged and “bursting with gratitude” for “the woman of his dreams.”

Who is Buddy Bell?

Most people will recognise Buddy as a cast member on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life (MBFFL). He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, and his real name is Luby Francis Bell III.

Buddy first appeared on MBFFL in 2015 when the TLC series premiered. He’s Whitney’s friend and much of his personal life has been displayed on the show. Buddy could be seen on the show going to Pittsburgh with Todd and Whitney.

He also endured break-ups on the show and spent time in a treatment centre for a drug problem.

Life’s looking good for Buddy from My Big Fat Fabulous Life

If MBFFL fans were concerned there wouldn’t be enough Buddy in season 10, he will appear in the new season just like Whitney’s other friends, Todd and Tal.

Buddy’s life is very different now from when he first appeared on the show – he’s got engaged.

Buddy’s love life, including his break-up with Brittany and romance with Courtney, has already featured on the show. Whitney said it “sucked” that she wasn’t seeing Buddy so much due to him getting more serious with his girlfriend in 2021.

Buddy looks loved up on Instagram

Judging by Buddy’s Instagram page in 2022, he’s very much loved up and grateful for Courtney being in his life.

The TLC star can be found on Instagram @thebuddybell with 167K followers.

He took to Instagram on December 10, 2021 to share he and Courtney had got engaged. In another IG post from June 2022, Buddy wrote of his fiancée: “I am constantly bursting with gratitude that I get to go to sleep next to and wake up with the woman of my dreams.”

Here they are together. They sure look happy:

View Instagram Post

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK