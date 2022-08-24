











Christine Brown is embracing the single life after she made the huge decision to leave Kody and the Sister Wives in 2021. TLC viewers are now wondering what she’s up to while Robyn, Janelle and Meri remain with husband Kody.

The reality TV star, who referred to herself as a “basement wife” on the show, was used to being one of four wives in a relationship with Kody. However, they all lived separately during the pandemic, which led to a massive family shake-up.

It wasn’t long before she packed up her stuff and left, and now lives in a totally different area to the cast, who live in Flagstaff, Arizona. So where is Christine now and has she entered the dating world since Kody?

Where is Christine Brown now?

After leaving Kody and the Sister Wives, the mom-of-six to Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon, packed up her stuff from Flagstaff, Arizona, and moved to Utah near her family.

She now lives in a duplex there, and reportedly sold her Coyote Pass parcel to Kody for $10 in August, as per documents obtained by US Weekly. Classified as a deed of gift, her portion of the land was worth $213,420.

According to InTouch Weekly, she’s living in the city of Murray, based on what the mortgage deed of her former Arizona home stated. Christine also described herself as a “single woman” in the deed.

Did Christine divorce Kody?

No, as Christine and Kody were never legally married. He is currently married current legal wife Robyn. However, Christine was still one of four women in a spiritual relationship with Mr. Brown as part of their polyamorous family.

They were married for 24 years, but split in 2021. She wrote on Instagram in November: “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” Christine added:

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With love, Christine Brown.

Christine and Kody got married spiritually in 1994, becoming his third wife at the time. So as the marriage is not written down on legal paper, she never had to divorce him on legal terms.

View Instagram Post

Sister Wives fans hope she is dating

As Christine embraces the single life, viewers have been noticing how “amazing” and “glowing” she looks, almost a year on since her publicised split from ex Kody. However, family seems to be her biggest priority right now.

She has shared pictures enjoying time with her grandkids, and also updated fans on her weight loss journey. Christine has been attending regular spin classes and often makes shakes to help her progress.

One fan wrote: “New show….. Christine Brown on Before the 90 Days. Get that awesome girl to start dating.” Christine has said that she is dating herself, as revealed on Sister Wives part 3 one-on-one reunion. She said:

I’m dating me. I’m getting to know me better. And I’m like, ‘Why don’t I just figure out this awesome life and be present in it and just love it?’ I feel light. And I didn’t know life could be like this.

Kody said on the episode that he hopes Christine “gets married” and “has a wonderful relationship”.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH SISTER WIVES FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH AT 10 PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK