









For over a decade, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into the lives of the Brown family on Sister Wives. Kody Brown had four wives when the show first started in 2010. He married fourth wife, Robyn, in season 1. Since then, there have been many changes to the Brown family. So, let’s take a look at where Christine from Sister Wives is now as season 17 airs.

Sister Wives season 17 premiered on TLC on Sunday, September 11th. Kody and his 18 children are still appearing on the show alongside, Meri, Janelle and Robyn. Over half of episode 1 of the 2022 series documented a conversation between exes Kody and Christine. Fans want to know more about Christine’s life now and where she lives.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

What happened with Kody and Christine?

After 25 years together, Christine and Kody Brown split in November 2021 per ET Online.

The announcement came as a huge shock to viewers and many have been following the pair on social media to get updates on their relationship status.

Speaking to People in February 2022, Christine said that she and Kody were officially over: “Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate”.

Kody and Christine are parents to six children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Where is Christine from Sister Wives now?

Judging by Christine’s Instagram page in 2022 (@christine_brownsw), she’s enjoying life since her split. She has her own online show called Cooking With Christine on TLC and is still reaping the rewards of being a reality TV star.

Christine’s IG posts show her spending time with Janelle and writing about self-improvement and accountability.

The Sister Wives star has a beaming smile in the majority of her posts and promotes self-care on her page. She appears to be spending lots of time with her family and living a healthy lifestyle.

Where does Christine from Sister Wives live?

As of October 2021, In Touch Weekly reports that Christine is now living in Utah.

In Touch writes that Christine is living in the city of Murray in Utah, adding that she: “…listed her new address in the city of Murray on the mortgage deed of her former Arizona house obtained by In Touch.”

The Sun reported in October 2021 that Christine sold her Arizona home and moved into her current duplex in Utah after the split from Kody.

The report adds that Christine lives in a 3,490-square-foot portion of the two-story duplex which features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

