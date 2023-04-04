Dr Pimple Popper has welcomed countless patients into her dermatologist’s office, but where is the clinic located? Here’s how to visit Sandra Lee.

With over 30 years of medical expertise, Dr Sandra Lee has treated thousands of patients with her life-changing procedures. From oozing fluids to ‘potato gnocchi’ extractions, the reality star has seen it all.

Thanks to her TLC show, fans have also witnessed the skin complications as cameras take them into her dermatologist’s office.

Keep scrolling for a tour of the famous Californian location.

Where is the location of Dr Pimple Popper’s office?

Dr Pimple Popper is filmed at Skin Physicians And Surgeons in Upland, California, the dermatologist where Dr Lee works. The exact location is 859 E Foothill Boulevard, Suite B, Upland, California 91786.

The TLC star, 52, is one of three dermatologists at the private clinic; she works alongside her husband, Jeffrey Rebish, who she has known since medical school. They married in 2000 and share two teenage sons.

Take a look at the pimple-popping office below.

An exterior consultation room was erected during the pandemic:

The waiting room of Skin Physicians And Surgeons:

The front desk is kept tidy:

Around the corner ist he long hallway leading to the consultation rooms:

Dr Lee’s famous set-up includes a floating drawer in the corner and three boxes of surgical gloves mounted to the wall:

The other side of the room is lined with drawers, cupboards, and a sink:

A room that is rarely seen in the show – the admin room:

Get to know Jeffrey Rebish

Like Sandra Lee, Rebish is a board-certified dermatologist and a member of the American Academy Of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Raised in Westchester County, New York, Rebish is reportedly of Irish background. He Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire before entering Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Pennsylvania.

Dr Rebish compelted his dermatology residency at New York Medical college in Valhalla, New York.

He met Dr Lee at Hahnemann and after completing their respective training, the married couple took over Skin Physicians And Surgeons from Sandra’s father, who is a retired Singaporean dermatologist.