Now that episode 2 has aired, fans want to know where Jacqueline is now on Dr Pimple Popper.

After much anticipation, Dr Pimple Popper season 9 officially dropped on TLC on Wednesday, April 12.

Dr Sandra Lee works her magic on patients from all over the USA during the show.

Fans have been waiting to see all kinds of new ‘pops’ taking place and they come in all kinds of shapes and sizes in 2023.

Dr Pimple Popper season 9 episode 2

Popping fanatics have been waiting for Dr Pimple Popper season 9 to come out for a long time.

Now that the series is finally here in 2023, the episodes are clearly not disappointing.

Dr Sandra Lee is changing people’s lives one lump removal at a time in season 9.

During Dr Pimple Popper season 9 episode 2, Nevus and Bump-Head, fans were transported to Texas to meet Jacqueline, James,

Episode 2 also featured Mikalia who had a “smelly” growth on her head for over 20 years.

Where is Jacqueline now?

When Jacqueline arrived at Dr Pimple Popper’s office she had a huge bump on her shoulder.

She was terrified of the doctor’s office and faced her fears to have the tumor removed.

After removing the bump, which Dr Sandra Lee said was in the “top 20” biggest ones she’d seen, Jacqueline had the large incision sewn up.

A huge weight had literally been lifted from Jacqueline’s shoulder.

Later in episode 2, she said that six weeks on from surgery she felt like an “entirely different woman.”

Jackie said: “I feel free, I don’t feel like I have to hide form the world and be a hermit anymore…”

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Go

What happened to Dr Pimple Popper’s James?

Sitting in Dr Pimple Popper‘s office, James’ partner said: “Wow, I guess it isn’t just a simple’pop’.”

James was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on his eye. Dr Pimple Popper said she began by “removing the top of the cupcake,” before removing the rest of the carcinoma during surgery.

Dr Lee made a “map of the tissue,” and also take a look at the tissue under a microscope.

She said that James was “clear” of skin cancer cells and he said that he had a huge sense of “relief” after the news.

At the end of episode 2, Dr Lee said that James vowed not to “procrastinate” on anything like his bump again in future.

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC