Many fans are asking where Janelle from Sister Wives is in 2022 as she and Kody experience turbulence in their relationship.

The two can be seen talking about the current state of their marriage during season 17. Janelle says on the show that she’s “not the type to throw the towel in on a marriage.”

But Kody asks whether the current situation is “working” for them.

Let’s take a look at where the Sister Wives star is now after Kody said he doesn’t want “to have happen with Janelle what has happened with Christine.”

Credit: Sister Wives/TLC

Kody and Janelle’s relationship

Kody Brown married his first wife, Meri, in 1990.

Speaking on Sister Wives, Kody said that he met Janelle when he and Meri were “courting.”

Janelle said that she was from a “monogamous faith” and that when she met Kody she thought that he was a “great guy,” and “attractive.”

Janelle is Kody’s second wife. The married in 1993. He later met Christine and married her in 1994.

Kody’s fourth wife, and only woman he’s legally married to, Robyn, joined the family in 2010.

Robyn and Kody legally married in 2014.

Kody and Janelle question their marriage

During Sister Wives season 17, Kody and Janelle sat down to talk about their marriage.

Janelle said that she felt that Kody was “her best friend,” and that they had a “functional marriage.”

But Kody said that he didn’t think that they knew how to be “real with each other” about things.

He also said that “to say that” he’s “close to Janelle would be an overstatement,” and that he didn’t want a repetition of the Christine situation to happen – referring to him and Christine ending their marriage.

Janelle added that she feels that she has to “do everything she can to make the marriage work.”

She said that she doesn’t know if it’s “possible” to come back from where they are, that she has “so much affection” for Kody, but added: “I don’t know if it’s love.”

Where is Janelle from Sister Wives now?

Speaking on Sister Wives 10 years ago, Janelle and Kody said that they “felt lucky they survived” their marriage. Janelle said that they were “both committed” and “just stuck it out.”

However, it looks like they could be on the rocks in 2022. Janelle and Kody are still working on their marriage during season 17.

Per InTouch Weekly, Janelle currently lives in Flagstaff, Arizona. She spent some time living in an RV at Coyote Pass in 2021.

Janelle’s Instagram page in December 2022 shows her spending time with her daughter, Savannah, and their pets at home.

She and Christine appear to be close and often take to the ‘gram together. Janelle regularly posts snaps to promote her wellness brand, Life with Health and Happiness (@life_with_health_and_happiness).

Her son, Logan, married Michelle Petty in 2022. Judging by Janelle’s IG post, herself and her kids enjoyed Thanksgiving this year at the newlyweds’ home.

