Jen Arnold and Bill Klein joined TLC as the stars of The Little Couple. The show has been on a hiatus since 2019, so where is she now?

Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein introduced TLC cameras into their humble lives in 2009 and one decade later, the pair are certified reality stars. Before TV stardom, the Kleins were already working as a doctor and businessman, respectively.

The Little Couple captured their highs and lows, from the adoption of their son, to Jen’s major surgery. So with their absence from TLC since 2019, fans have been wondering what the family of four has been up to. Here’s what we know.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Where are The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and Bill Klein now?

If she’s not spending time with her two kids, Will and Zoey, Jen is using her platform as a medical media advocate. She continues to work as a neontologist and pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Jen, 49, launched the hospital’s podcast in January, where she discusses all things parenting and children’s digital wellness. The doctor is also working with Katie Couric to raise awareness of firearm violence and its dangers to the children of America.

The Little Couple has been on hiatus since 2019, but the couple made a stint on HGTV‘s Farmhouse Fixer. The Kleins relocated to Massachusetts from Florida due to Jen’s new job at the Children’s Hospital and the Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital.

Instead of documenting the entire restoration process, Farmhouse Fixer revealed they had purchased an “already partially built” property, leaving renovation enthusiasts yearning for more.

They currently reside in a $2.139 million home in Natick, Massachusetts. It boasts six bedrooms and five bedrooms over 5400 sq ft.

An update on TLC’s The Little Couple

The word on the street is that The Little Couple has been canceled after 2019’s season 14, but there is no official confirmation from TLC or the Kleins.

According to The Sun, Discovery Communications reportedly renewed the trademark for the show in March 2022, despite the show being off the air.

At the time of writing, there is no season 15 premiere date or confirmation of filming.

Zoey, however, is eager on returning to the small screen. “We’ll go back on The Little Couple, and don’t believe mom,” she told fans. “If I’m a grownup, I’ll promise I’ll be back…I promise.”

The Little Couple is likely to have been postponed due to the Kleins’ lawsuit with producers.

The legal complications began in June 2016 when LMNO Cable Group sued Discovery for an alleged breach of contract over rights to The Little Couple amid an accounting scandal. The $7 million lawsuit concluded with a settlement agreement, though Jen and Bill intervened by claiming they were entitled to LMNO’s contingent compensation.

The parties reached a settlement agreement and agreed to mediation.