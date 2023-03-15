Return to Amish is back on TLC for season 7, with some new, and returning faces, but where is original Breaking Amish cast member Kate Stoltz now and will she be returning to the show?

A spinoff from the original Breaking Amish, Return to Amish debuted on TLC in 2014, and almost 10 years later, fans are still invested in the Amish world and the whereabouts of previous cast members.

We take a closer look at where Kate is nowadays after leaving the community.

Where is Kate Stoltz from Return to Amish now?

Kate is now a fashion designer and model.

After appearing in TLC’s Breaking Amish season 1, Kate got signed to Major Model Management NYC in 2012.

She then began her own luxury fashion line, named ‘Kate Stoltz NYC’ before concluding her studies in 2017, which is still going strong to this day.

She’s also the CEO of Developing Faces, a charity that specializes in high-quality surgical care for children and babies with facial abnormalities.

Will Kate be starring in Return to Amish season 7?

No, it doesn’t look like Kate will be a cast member in Return to Amish season 7.

After her Breaking Amish debut in 2012, she did appear in one episode of Return to Amish in season 4, however, it seems like she has now put reality TV behind her while she focuses on her career.

Although it’s been years since Kate appeared on the show, fans haven’t forgotten her and ask her to come back via her Instagram comments to this day.

One wrote: “This may not be the right place for this, but you were my favorite person on the TV show, was sad when I didn’t see you on there anymore. Love your clothesline.”

Follow Kate on Instagram

If you’re also missing Kate on your screens as Return to Amish makes its return, you can keep up with her on Instagram @katestoltz.

At the time of writing, she has almost 100k followers and mainly posts her designs, but also shares her personal adventures with her followers.

She’s also started posting on her YouTube account, where fans can get to know her on a more personal level.

WATCH RETURN TO AMISH FROM TUESDAY MARCH 14 ON TLC AT 10 PM ET