TLC’s new matchmaking show follows seven singles as they hope to find love outside of the US, so where is Match Me Abroad filmed?

The US has a population of over 300 million, but the cast of Match Me Abroad has failed to find their partner – they’re now heading international. Following the success of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking, TLC is premiering its own version.

The seven hopeful singles of the new dating reality series are putting their faith in matchmakers to search for their partner hundreds of miles away from home.

Harold, Michelle, Stanika, Chad, Nathaly, Susan, and Mark will be paired with one of three dating experts outside of the US, so where are they heading off to? Here’s what we know.

Credit TLC youtube channel

Where is Match Me Abroad filmed?

The filming locations of Match Me Abroad are based in four countries: the US, Colombia, Morocco, and the Czech Republic.

US

TLC has scouted singles from across the nation. Radiation technician Harold hails from New Mexico, while dog mom Susan is a true New Yorker. Match Me Abroad’s youngest candidate, Nathaly, 25, is a California native and she’s stepping out of her traditional Sri Lankan home to find The One.

Scenes focused on Stanika Banks’ journey are filmed in Mississippi, and cameras that follow sports broadcaster Mark traveled to Arizona.

Colombia

TLC’s filming crew headed to South America to follow Chad, Susan, and Nathaly as their matchmaker, Juan Nino, worked his magic. He is CEO of Relationship Coach Colombia, so hopefully, his knowledge of the two dating cultures will help bridge the gap between potential couples.

Morocco

Stand-up comedian and dating expert Nina Kharoufeh takes on Stanika and Mark as clients in the North African country. Kharoufeh is originally from Palestine but was raised in Jersey.

Stanika’s date to a market sees her greeted with rows of goat heads. Her partner’s friend apparently makes the “best goat head” to which Stanika can only respond with shrieks. Talk about culture shock!

This was her exact expression:

Credit TLC youtube channel

Czech Republic

Michelle and Harold head to Eastern Europe with the help of matchmaker Katarina. In Michelle’s case, she’s looking to rediscover her roots. Meanwhile, the latter believes Eastern European women are blunt and honest, which he admires as a person with autism.

Harold heads on a pedalo boat date in Prague, so it was likely filmed on the Vltava River, which is the longest river in the Czech Republic.

Credit TLC youtube channel

Harold’s fashion choices shut down by his matchmaker

Matchmaker Katarina Nemcova has been the founder of her own dating service, Find L’Amour, since 2014. She has an 80 percent success rate, but the Prague-based expert admitted that Harold is one of her “most challenging clients”, and she isn’t afraid to unleash constructive criticism on him.

“You do need a makeover,” she suggested to a floral shirt-wearing Harold. “These will do in Hawaii, but not in Prague,” Katarina continued. Needless to say, Harold wasn’t too impressed with the news.