My 600-Lb Life has seen many success stories where people have lost hundreds of pounds, but the TLC show has also seen many losses and people who have passed away. In 2022, let’s take a look at where My 600-lb Life’s Lacey B is. Fans couldn’t believe the events that took place during her episode.

Lacey’s Journey My 600-Lb Life season 10 episode 5 – TLC

Meet Lacey Buckingham

Lacey Buckingham appeared on My 600-Lb Life during season 10 in 2021.

She’s 37 years old and hails from Kennewick, Washington.

Seven months of Lacey’s weight loss journey were documented on the TLC show. On My 600-Lb Life, it’s stated that the people who partake in the programme have less than a five per cent chance of being successful.

Lacey’s journey on My 600-lb Life

When viewers were introduced to Lacey Buckingham during My 600-Lb Life season 10 episode 5, the TLC star explained that she was in constant physical pain due to her weight.

Lacey said that the best thing in her life was food and that she believed herself to be a “bad” food addict.

The then-36-year-old explained that growing up, her mother told her that she was an “IUD baby” and that she wasn’t planned, this had an effect on Lacey’s self-esteem, per her episode.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on Lacey’s journey on My 600-Lb life and one dubbed the episode as “wild” in a tweet.

She and her boyfriend, Ricky, were being driven to Pasadena, Texas during the show by his sister, Sharon, but they decided to part ways during the journey. Lacey feared that she’d be homeless in Texas but managed to get her rental back in Washington.

Her episode ended with her wanting to stick to Dr Now’s plan but she didn’t know how she’d be able to relocate to Texas on her own. She did lose some weight while on the show but not as much as Dr Now had specified was needed.

Where is Lacey B in 2022?

Lacey’s fans will be pleased to know that she appears to be doing OK in 2022, judging by her social media pages. She can be found on Facebook, where she often posts.

The TLC star also has Instagram and can be found @laceybuckingham1984 with over 1.5K followers.

When viewers first met Lacey B on the show, she had been with her boyfriend, Ricky, for around a month. Per her Facebook page, she’s ‘in a relationship’ in 2022, but there’s no indication that she and Ricky got back together.

