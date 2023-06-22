After rising to fame on YouTube and later landing a TLC TV show, the Slaton sisters have been on a huge lifestyle change on 1000-lb Sisters and fans want to know where Tammy Slaton is now. Tammy is the oldest of the two sisters. Both were embarking on a weight loss journey which has seen them lose hundreds of pounds.

Tammy and Amy are living their lives totally different from when fans first met them on 1000-lb Sisters. Viewers have been able to see their journeys each step of the way, including when the sisters were approved for weight loss surgery. Fans also get to meet more of Amy and Tammy’s family members including their sister, Amanda Halterman.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Where is Tammy Slaton now?

Since TLC viewers first met Tammy Slaton, the star has lost 300 lbs and now weighs 400 lbs, per an exclusive report from The US Sun.

The sisters first appeared on their TV show, 1000-lb Sisters in 2020.

While Amy welcomed two sons during the reality show, Tammy got married. But both ladies are now single following relationship breakdowns.

Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, confirmed in a TikTok Q&A video that they’re not currently living together in June 2023.

Tammy shares a series of snaps

On June 21, Tammy took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her followers.

Across six photo sliders, the TLC star gave her fans an update on where she’s at and what she’s been up to lately.

Tammy hadn’t posted to IG since June 1 but gave fans a huge selection of selfies and snaps to get up to speed with.

The 36-year-old shared snaps of herself wearing a sunhat at the beach as well as more of her wearing a red off-shoulder top.

1000-lb Sisters fans say it’s the ‘ultimate glow up’

Tammy’s recent photo dump had fans filling her comments section with compliments.

Many wrote that Tammy is looking “gorgeous,” and that they’re “so proud” of her.

More commented that she has “come so far,” and wrote: “You’ve done amazingly well.”

One gave Tammy some positive feedback and wrote: “Honey you are having the ultimate glow up.”

More said it was great to see the 1000-lb Sisters star out and about. A fan commented: “So happy to see you out & doing so well Tammy!”