John and Lonnie Hambrick were the estranged brothers who featured on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life in hopes of dramatically turning their lives around and dropping some pounds. Fans are keen to know what the duo has been up, and where John and Lonnie are now since their time on the show.

The brothers featured on season 8 of the show, which follows the stories of people who are weighing in at 600lbs and over. With the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan, John and Lonnie totally transformed themselves and are now unrecognizable from the people who first came on the series.

For the TLC viewers wanting an update on the Hambrick brothers, look no further as we take a look at their journey beyond the show.

John and Lonnie now after incredible weight loss transformation

Screenshot: My 600-Lb Life season 8 episode 1 – TLC

John came on the show weighing in at 687 pounds, while Lonnie weighed in at 613 pounds. Both brothers underwent unbelievable transformations as John lost a total of 294 pounds and Lonnie lost 245 pounds.

Both brothers were suffering the same struggles, so they soon became each other’s support system throughout their 12-month transformation.

The Hambricks were desperate to lose weight, John said on the show: “My weight smothers me”.

He couldn’t sleep in the same bed as his wife anymore and his weight disrupted his daily life. Lonnie also said on the show that “the pain gets so bad that it’s almost unbearable” and acknowledged it was almost “killing him now.”

Lonnie becomes a social media star following TLC show

Now, after John and Lonnie’s time on the show, the brothers went on to lead successful lives. Whilst many fans assumed the stars of the TLC show were not allowed to share updates as it would ruin the show, but that’s not entirely true.

Lonnie Hambrick has certainly broken this rule and shares many of his milestones. Lonnie posts many snaps of him hitting the gym or spending time with his partner, Richard Gavadin.

He recently posted a one-hour video to his Instagram reacting to their episode being aired on TLC. In the video, Lonnie talks about his life, struggles with anxiety, and the weight loss journey. The TLC star also reveals exactly how much weight he has lost since the show.

Hambrick explained that he was 164 lbs at his lowest after dieting and the gastric sleeve surgery.

Lonnie also opened up about being forced to re-learn his relationship with food after he suffered from body dysmorphia, whilst being overweight. On the show, Dr Now specifically emphasized the psychology associated with food addiction.

Screenshot: Dr Now Losing His Cool With Patients I My 600-lb Life

John and Lonnie carve out successful careers

John is rarely active on his Instagram page, whereas Lonnie is very active despite being a professional Hair Stylist in Haltom City, Texas. Fans love his feed as his brother often makes the odd appearance.

The boys reunited when John came to see Lonnie in the hair salon for a fresh trim. Lonnie revealed that his brother’s haircut was in aid of him “cleaning up” for the start of his new career as a football coach. Which he shares was a very proud moment for both of them.

John is coaching football at a school district, which Lonnie explained had always been a passion of his brothers. Lonnie took to Instagram to gush over how proud he was of his brother as he always had a deep connection to the sport. Claiming he had blown the train horn for 14 years when a touchdown occurred!

