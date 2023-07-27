Lacey Wildd from My Strange Addiction, known as the woman with QQQ boobs, made an appearance on the show’s recent season, Still Addicted. So, where is Lacey now? She gave an update on her busted implant…

The 55-year-old is now “feeling alive” after she had a breakdown on the TLC show, My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted, over a busted implant. Lacey has a future surgery planned and has undergone another procedure recently. We looked at the latest update on Lacey Wildd following her latest TV appearance.

Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Lacey from My Strange Addiction

Lacey Wildd from My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted has a passion for plastic surgery. She once appeared on E!’s Botched, is a mother of six, but first to prominence when she was featured on the MTV documentary series True Life.

It was back in 2014 when we heard her story on Botched, as she approached Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow with a request to enhance her breasts to size QQQ. She has even expanded them with pig skin!

She has been boasting cups weighing over 42 lb and is now planning to move further down the alphabet to triple Ts. She started out with triple L breasts which weighed a total of 21 lb together.

One of her QQQ boobs ruptured

Lacey from My Strange Addiction got emotional after discovering one of her boobs had ruptured. One recent surgery left her at “rock bottom” but she insists she’s not done with going under the knife just yet.

The TLC star, whose real name is Paula Thebert, told Daily Star about what happened after: “Due to Covid 19 it was impossible to find a doctor to even get an appointment with, let alone operate on me.”

She added: “Let’s face it, I am one of the most extreme plastic surgery patients on the planet, known for pushing my body to its limits. I reached out to every doc I knew, but I hit rock bottom. It was devastating physically and mentally.”

Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Where Lacey Wildd is now

Lacey informed fans she’s 55 and “feeling alive” following her recent surgeries. She admitted on My Strange Addiction that her “addiction is still here” before adding in a confessional, “Plastic is fantastic.”

She also plans to get triple-T boobs, meaning she’s going way bigger than her QQQ boobs. The star has also had her busted implant replaced, as told to a fan who asked what happened to it in her Instagram comments.

Ten years since she first shared her plastic surgery addiction on My Strange Addiction, Lacey is living in Florida, has had over 200 surgeries, and has spent at least £800,000 to achieve the most extreme plastic body in the world.

WATCH MY STRANGE ADDICTION: STILL ADDICTED ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 10/9C