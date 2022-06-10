











Kate Gosselin divorced her husband in 2009 and is now ready to start looking for a new man. From awkward dinner dates to not-so-bad bowling and squash meet-ups, Kate Plus Date sees our favourite mother-of-eight back on our screens and looking for love…

The star is best known for starring on Jon & Kate Plus 8, in which she and Jon Gosselin raised their atypical family of sextuplets and twins. However, they are no longer married and so Kate is on the hunt for a new relationship.

Having been single for more than a decade Kate is now getting help from dating experts – and her eldest twins Mady and Cara. As a result, she’s been sent on a load of dates that could end awfully – or perhaps pretty well.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kate Plus Date is heading to TLC for a second season after its initial 2019 stint. From bowling and squash to awkward dinner dates, Kate’s ready to start dating again and even shares a kiss with one of the men.

As per People, the second season airs on Friday, June 10th at 10pm and sees Kate go out with numerous eligible bachelors on different types of dates. Some dates are “painful” while others went well for the mom-of-eight!

Archery, playing tee-ball, grape-stomping, racquetball and trying out new foods are all involved in the show in which dating expert Adam LoDolce and relationship expert Rachel DeAlto work together to help her out.

Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Where Kate Gosselin is today

Since Kate began working a regular job after her initial reality TV stint, fans have been trying to find out what she’s up to. The TLC star has also taken a years-long break from social media, but she’s been busy filming Kate Plus Date.

Alongside her quest to find love again she is continuing to look after her eight children, but no longer lives with her daughter Hannah who moved in with dad Jon. Kate and Jon have had an ongoing custody battle for the past ten years.

Jon obtained custody of Hannah and Collin while Kate still has custody of Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. The other two children, Mady and Cara, both 21, are living at their respective colleges but reside with their mother when they return.

Kate recently announced she sold her Pennsylvania home and has relocated to North Carolina. She put her $1.1 million home on the market, as per The Sun, before deciding to live a more low-key life.

TLC star divorced Jon in 2009

Kate and Jon divorced in 2009. Ten years later, Kate Plus 8 was cancelled after Jon filed a petition for contempt against Kate on October 18th 2019, claiming she filmed the four minor children in her custody without his consent.

When Kate was out of town promoting her book in 2009, paparazzi snapped Jon leaving a local bar at 2am with a 23-year-old woman whose brother claimed she’d had a months-long affair with Jon, as reported by People.

After ten years of marriage and sharing eight children, they had renewed their vows for their ninth anniversary a year earlier, before Kate filed for divorce from Jon in June 2009.

“Over the course of this weekend, Jon’s activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children,” Kate said in a statement. She added her first priority was their children.

