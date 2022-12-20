TLC’s The Culpo Sisters is a brand new show making waves in the reality television scene this year. Here’s where you can watch the Olivia Culpo starrer!

The new show chronicles the daily lives of the Culpos – a famous show biz family. Olivia, the most famous member of the fam, won the 2012 Miss Universe pageant and is a highly successful model.

The reality show premiered on November 7 and has got fans talking ever since.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Where to watch The Culpo Sisters?

Fans can watch season 1 of The Culpo Sisters with a fuboTV or Discovery+ subscription.

You can also buy or rent it via iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, or VUDU.

In addition to these options, you can also watch the TLC show via your TV provider.

Meet the cast of The Culpo Sisters

The show stars the three sisters – Olivia, Aurora, and Sophie – as well as their parents, Peter and Susan.

The trio’s two brothers, Gus and Pete, also occasionally star on the show.

In addition to the family, the show also features the sisters’ partners – Olivia’s boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, and Sophie’s beau Braxton Berrios.

Christian is the running back for the San Fransisco 49ers. Braxton, on the other hand, is the wide receiver for the New York Jets in the NFL.

The Culpo parents are ultra-successful too

The Culpo Sisters’ dad, Peter, is a restaurateur. He co-owns several businesses in Boston, including the Parish Café and The Lower Depths Tap Room.

A report in Capital FM reveals that their mum, Susan, is a professional musician who plays the viola. Susan reportedly studied under renowned American composer Leonard Bernstein.

She has also worked with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

WATCH THE CULPO SISTERS ON TLC & DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know