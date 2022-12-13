Whitney Way Thore has shared a link to the details of her late mother, Barbara Thore’s, funeral details. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star paid tribute to her mother after her passing on December 7.

Whitney has now shared the dates and times of when people can celebrate Babs’ life. The mother-of-two passed away at the age of 76 with her husband and children by her side.

Babs was a fan favorite on MBFFL and spent over seven years on the show alongside her family. Let’s take a look at Barbara Thore’s obituary and funeral details.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

Whitney paid tribute to her mom

On Friday, December 9, Whitney took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late mother.

In the heartwarming tribute, she shared a collection of different photos of her mother and played a conversation with her mother over the pictures.

Photos of Babs and her family play out over her and Whitney’s words including Whitney saying: “You’re just a gift, is what you are.”

Babs Thore’s passing

In Whitney’s Instagram post, she wrote that her mother had cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

The reality star explained that it is an: “…untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom’s case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes).”

She added that Babs: “…had her first stroke in 2017, we were told of this and we knew that more strokes would eventually be inevitable. Mom’s second stroke was December 28, 2021 and her last was November 13, 2022.”

Whitney also explained to her followers that her mother’s passing was peaceful.

She wrote: “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago.”

Barbara Thore’s funeral

Babs’ obituary reads that she was born in 1946 and had a career as a teacher. She: “…acquired a bachelor’s degree in English and was the President of the Aquabelles, the college’s synchronized swimming team…”

Whitney and Hunter’s mother found reality TV fame alongside her husband, Glenn, in 2015 on Whitney’s TLC show My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Her obituary reads: “Over the last eight years, her star has continued to shine as she has

impacted millions of viewers all over the world and earned the title of ‘America’s Mom’.”

Babs’ visitation is being held on December 16 from 5-8 pm. Her funeral is being held the next day on December 17 at 12 pm.

