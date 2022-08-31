









Tal Fish is known as Whitney Way Thore‘s bestie (and temporary house mate) on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Viewers are now wondering how he is doing, and it turns out he is living his best life in his own condo with a partner.

With his own account on Cameo, the popular fan favorite is often on viewers’ minds. Tal was living with Whitney back in 2019 but had moved out a year later, after revealing on the TLC show that he had been sober for years.

He usually keeps his love life private and off-screen, but looking at Instagram, it’s clear that he is happily dating a man called Nathan Southwick. Let’s get to know where Whitney’s BFF Tal is today…

Meet Whitney’s BFF Tal Fish

Tal is Whitney‘s best friend who lived with her in 2019. The North Carolina resident has been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life for years, always supporting Whitney who has wanted to become a mom for years.

The 2019 season finale saw Tal say goodbye to his late father, who had Parkinson’s Disease. Two weeks before he died, Whitney and Tal visited him. Tal wrote: “I am grateful for friends like Whitney who show up when you need them.”

Tal and Whitney also spoke to an adoption counselor as they looked at options to adopt a child. The process was discussed for over a year, but neither of them have decided to go through with it since the initial search.

He has moved out with boyfriend

Tal Fish is now in a relationship with Nathan Southwick. The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary together on February 16th, just two days after Valentine’s Day, and often share loved-up pics on social media.

He was said to have moved out of Whitney’s home in 2020, before getting into a relationship with Nathan in February 2021. They often go dates, which has included Tal supporting his partner at his graduation!

Tal’s partner doesn’t feature on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, as he tends to keep his love life quite private.

Tal works in university counseling

Tal works at Elon University in the counseling department. He is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist at the establishment, where the star graduated from himself in 2009.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Theatre, remaining on campus to work as a Residence Director and Housing Operations Manager. He then done a Master of Arts in Counseling at Wake Forest University.

Before returning to Elon in 2021 as a counselor, Tal was a school counselor in Forsyth and Guilford counties for several years, and then a therapist in a residential addiction treatment program for five years.

View Instagram Post

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK