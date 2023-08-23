My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore got a phone call over the weekend “that you never want to get.” The 39-year-old gave her fans an update after her father, Glenn Thore, was involved in a serious car crash.

Both Glenn and Whitney appear on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The reality star’s very own TLC show launched in 2015 and followed her life alongside her friends and family. In 2022, the Thores suffered the tragic loss of Whitney’s mother, Babs. Now, months after Babs’ passing, her dad was hospitalized.

Glenn Thore was in a car crash

In August 2023, Whitney Way Thore’s father, Glenn, was in a car crash at an intersection.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Whitney explained that the crash was “minutes” from her house, so she was able to “get there quickly.”

She said her dad was “trying to cross an intersection when a driver coming the opposite way ran a red light and slammed into him.”

Whitney added that the other driver and his passenger were okay but “shaken up.”

Whitney’s father was hospitalized

Following the car accident, Glenn thought that he had broken his ribs.

Whitney took him to the Emergency Room where he received “X-rays, scans, and a CAT scan.”

She joked: “We were there for a very short six hours.”

The scans showed that Glenn hadn’t broken his ribs but did have a broken bone in his ankle and a hematoma on his leg.

Glenn is on the mend

Speaking in her Instagram video, Whitney explained that her dad “refused morphine” at the hospital despite being “in a lot of pain.”

The TLC star gave fans an update the day after Glenn’s crash and said that he was going to “rest,” after getting a Starbucks.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Thank you so much for the kind words, prayers, and encouragement for my dad! He’s starting to feel better!”