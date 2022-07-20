Whitney Thore's mother Babs is on the mend after second stroke













Whitney Way Thore recently wished her mother Babs a happy 76th birthday, which came before the My Big Fat Fabulous Life trailer showed that she had a second stroke. So how is she doing health-wise?

During a preview of the season 10 trailer, Whitney is seen receiving a devastating call and is informed that her mother has been rushed to the hospital following a second stroke. Whitney’s brother, Hunter, discovered their mom on the sofa.

Since the clip came out, fans are wishing Babs well and hope that she’s making a recovery after the incident. It comes after Whitney says the words “this is it” while hugging a show producer. Let’s find out how Barbs is doing.

Meet Whitney Way Thore’s mom

Barbara “Babs” Thore is best known as Whitney’s mother and often appears on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Currently 76 years old, she has been married to her husband Glenn, Whitney’s father, for over 44 years.

She also has a son called Hunter. Both Barbara and Glenn Thore spoke onstage during a panel for the show, but one of her biggest impacts on Whitney is when she was there for her following ex Chase Severino’s affair.

As E! Online reports, Whitney explained how much of her attention went to her family: “It sucked. I was glad that I had my mom with me because otherwise I would have been totally alone, but it was pretty sh–ty.”

Babs’ health after two strokes

Babs recovered after having her first stroke and seizures in 2017. She then had a second stroke more recently and was found on the sofa by her son Hunter, as revealed during the My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 trailer.

She recently celebrated her 76th birthday with a smile, which suggests that Whitney’s mom is currently on the mend. However, Whitney is seen crying and saying “this is it” after her mom is rushed to hospital in a released clip by TLC.

Both Babs and her husband Glenn have had serious health implications, which include both suffering strokes. They both recovered, and considering the TLC series was filmed before Babs turned 76 on June 23rd, she is doing okay.

One commenter who appears to personally know Babs on TLC’s trailer let several fans breathe a sigh of relief and recently wrote: “YES Babs is ok and back to herself at a young 75 years [now 76].”

Fans pray for Babs’ recovery

After seeing the trailer for season 10, many fans of Babs are praying she has a quick recovery and are devastated to learn she had a second stroke. She has always been a favorite among TLC viewers.

One fan simply wrote: “Hope her mom is ok.”

Another reacted to the news and said: “Hope her mother gets well soon.”

“Omg! Lord I am praying for Babs healing,” penned a My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewer.

