My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has taken to Instagram to show off her teeth transformation, after 15 months of wearing braces, although some fans are more focused on the gentleman joining her in the pic, hoping it’s the mystery ‘French guy.’

In the TLC show, fans have followed the life of Whitney Way Thore since 2015, covering the highs, and lows, of her fabulous life. When the show started, she weighed around 380 pounds, and over the years, fans have seen a huge transformation in the star.

We take a look at the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star’s teeth after braces.

Whitney Way Thore shows off her teeth without braces

After her journey with braces, Whitney finally revealed her braceless teeth transformation on her Instagram.

Taking to her 1.2 million Instagram followers, the star wrote: “We did it!!! Thank you, @mjmorrone.ortho! I love my teeth. I highly recommend @triadorthodontics. Dr. Matt is fantastic and now I’m gonna go eat some peanut butter and chew some gum.”

Of course, fans rushed to compliment the star’s new look in the comments, as one wrote: “You look beautiful miss Whitney.”

“At long last! Your ortho deserves a little plaque!” joked another.

“Gorgeous!! But I loved your old teeth too!!!” penned another.

She then went on to share a video of herself enjoying her first chewy candy in 15 months as she showed off her dashing pearly whites.

Whitney’s journey over the years

After rapidly putting on weight without an explanation, Whitney was diagnosed with PCOS, as she gained over 200 lbs.

When TLC viewers first met Whitney in 2015, she weighed in at around 380 lbs, and over the years, Whitney has gone through an incredible transformation.

However, some fans may have heard of the star before from her “A Fat Girl Dancing” viral video in 2014.

Cut to 2023, just after celebrating her 39th birthday, the star is ‘glowing’ as fans say: “39 never looked so hot.”

The last series of the TLC show aired in 2022, and as of yet, no announcement has been made for season 11.

Fans thought they had finally met ‘French Guy’

Although fans were excited to see Whitney Way Thore’s transformation, others were more excited about the guy in the picture who they thought was the ‘mystery French guy.’

Whitney revealed on the show in 2022 that she met her tutor French beau while using a language app.

“Like this, if you were hoping this was a picture of Whit & the French man,” wrote one fan who amassed 69 likes.

“At first I was excited that you were finally posting the French guy!” penned another.

However, to their dismay, the guy in the snap is actually her orthodontist.