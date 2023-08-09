My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s season 11 trailer gives fans a glimpse into the rollercoaster of emotions Whitney Way Thore, her brother Hunter Thore, and their father, Glenn Thore, have been through over the past year. A snippet released on August 8, reveals that Whitney has a half-sister named Angie.

The TLC show’s 2023 trailer opens with the family members mourning the loss of Babs Thore. Whitney and Hunter’s mother sadly passed away in 2022. As Glenn deals with life as a widow, Whitney and Hunter set about helping him tick some things off his bucket list. And, in a surprise twist, it turns out that he has a long-lost daughter.

Credit: TLC Twitter page/My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Way Thore’s sister Angie

During the MBFFL season 11 trailer, Whitney tells her friend, Buddy Bell, that her father is about to “call Angie for the first time.”

Buddy asks: “Who’s Angie?”

Whitney explains that Angie is her half-sister. Totally shocked, Buddy asks: “You have a sister?”

Whitney’s brother, Hunter, explains in a confessional that he’s “still trying to adjust to the fact that my dad fathered a child out of wedlock.”

The family is then seen heading out in the car to meet Angie for the first time.

Whitney Way Thore says: “There she is dad,” as they approach her sister, Angie’s, house.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast’s past

Although My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are likely super shocked to find out that Whitney and Hunter have a half-sister, the siblings previously uncovered more of their parents’ secrets.

During the TLC show, Whitney found a wedding album of her mother’s in the attic. She discovered that Babs had been married before she wed Whitney and Hunter’s dad, Glenn.

Speaking on the show, Whitney said that her mom first married in 1968. Her parents tied the knot in 1977.

The TLC star said: “The deceit!” after finding out about her mom’s first marriage.

She had spent her whole life not knowing about her parents’ past and said: “I know my mother had an entire life before me but I didn’t know she had this.”

After getting all the details from her mom about her first marriage, Whitney asked her dad if he was engaged before meeting Babs.

He said: “Sort of… the engagement lasted 18 hours.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11

My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s season 11 trailer sees Glenn explain that he’s “lost the love of his life” following Babs’ passing.

Babs passed away in December 2022 and her funeral is featured on the TLC show’s new season.

The show sees the family navigate life after losing Babs. Hunter and Whitney encourage their dad to cross some things off his bucket list including heading to Switzerland and getting a tattoo.

