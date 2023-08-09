Whitney Way Thore’s mom was laid to rest on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The TLC show trailer featured Babs Thore’s funeral before Glenn Thore began to tick off his bucket list. However, fans think filming the scene “feels wrong.”

Barbara Thore’s health journey has been followed for years on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Whitney Way Thore’s mom has had two strokes and recovered from covid-19 during filming. However, Babs sadly died in December 2022.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

Whitney Way Thore’s mom

Babs’ obituary reads that she was born in 1946 and had a career as a teacher. She: “…acquired a bachelor’s degree in English and was the President of the Aquabelles, the college’s synchronized swimming team…”

Whitney and Hunter’s mother found TV fame with her husband, Glenn, in 2015 on the TLC show. Her obituary reads: “She has impacted millions of viewers all over the world and earned the title of ‘America’s Mom’.”

Babs’ visitation was held on December 16 from 5pm to 8pm. Her funeral was then held the next day December 17 at 12pm, which was filmed for MBFFL. Whitney is seen weeping while saying goodbye to her mom Barbara Thore.

Babs Thore’s funeral ‘feels wrong’

When the MBFFL trailer came out, fans took to TLC’s Instagram comments to share their feelings about Babs’ funeral being filmed. Many shared their sadness at her passing while some thought filming the funeral was strange.

One reality TV viewer wrote: “To me, it’s kind of weird to film your mother’s funeral. I wouldn’t do it. Just feels wrong. But the show must go on. All the world’s a stage. Am I right?!”

Another penned: “I knew when they were inviting the public and come to the funeral, they were using it to promote the damn show. That is absolutely ridiculous! People will do anything for money or attention.”

“Also thought that that was a little bit odd but probably not unprecedented since she was such a favorite!! RIP Babs,” said a viewer who hoped to attend the funeral.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

Barbara Thore’s obituary

Barbara Thore died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy at 76, Whitney confirmed on Instagram. She passed away on December 7 before the MBFFL star released details on Barbara’s funeral arrangements.

She had been battling the condition for quite some time. In a heartwarming tribute, Whitney shared a collection of different photos of her mother and played a conversation with her mother over the pictures.

The reality star explained that Babs had an “untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom’s case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes).”

