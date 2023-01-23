Extreme Sisters is back, and a new cast. Bringing on the sister bond to the ‘extreme’, the new season will follow the lives of a group of siblings as they dive into their personal lives and some hardships in between. Keep reading to find out who are sisters Ashley and Vee are.

The second season of Extreme Sisters is hours away from its release.

This time, step-sisters Ashley and Vee and triplets Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia, have joined the cast. Sharing their tight bonds and unconditional love for each other, TLC viewers are about to find out.

Let’s meet Ashley and Vee from Extreme Sisters!

Who are Ashlee and Vee? Instagram explored

There isn’t much information available about the sisters. However, out of the cast, Ashley and Vee are not actual siblings but stepsisters. However, their bond is unbreakable, and the two consider themselves one item.

According to their Instagram bios, Vee Mechelle is a celebrity fashion stylist, an image consultant, and a business owner based in Los Angeles. She’s a mother of ten children and married to her partner, Demetrius Harper. More interestingly, she’s a heart attack survivor.

On the other hand, Ashley Nicole is also a business owner and a future mortician. She’s a mother of two boys and a fibroid survivor. Her relationship status is unknown, but she loves spending time with who she considers her twin, Vee.

Together, they have 6,530 conjoint followers. Ahead of the season premiere, the sisters opened a conjoint Instagram account, @vee_n_ashley.

Ashley and Vee join Extreme Sisters

The series will feature popular Aussie twins Anna and Lucy and twins Christina and Jessica. In this new season, there will also be new faces, such as triplets Hannah, Katherine, Nadia, and of course, Ashley and Vee.

In the trailer, Ashley undergoes a hysterectomy despite her wish of having more children. Her sister, Vee, offers to become her surrogate, but her longtime boyfriend is not happy to hear her offering.

This leaves Vee having to choose between her sister and her partner – and the new season is about to spill all the tea.

What is ‘Extreme Sisters’ about?

Extreme Sisters first premiered on TLC in 2021. The show follows the lives of siblings who take their strong sisters’ bond to the next level – to the extreme.

The cameras will be following every minute of their lives, as the sisters go through their high and low moments together. Whether it be pregnancy or getting married to another set of twin brothers, the Extreme Sisters are ready to share their stories.

The description says: “Some sister bonds are stronger than others, but these sisters take it to the extreme.”

“Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.”

WATCH EXTREME SISTERS STARTING JANUARY 23 AT 9 PM ET/PT ON TLC

