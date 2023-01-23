Extreme Sisters is back at it again with a new season of ‘extreme’ sibling love. Bringing on new faces, if two weren’t enough, Extreme Sisters has brought triplets Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia Capasso. Let’s meet them!

Let the drama begin, coming in double and triple sets.

After a year, a new season of Extreme Sisters is coming back with the addition of five new members: step-sisters Ashley and Vee and triplets Katherine, Hannah, and Nadia.

Keep reading to find out more about the new cast members as the sisters embark on a wild journey sharing their ‘extreme’ bond.

Who are Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia?

It’s the three or none.

Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia are inseparable. Their relationship is so serious, that the three sisters are committed to doing everything together.

Not much is known about the siblings, despite that, they’re 25 years old. They live, sleep, go on holidays, and do everything at the same time.

Viewers can get a sneak peek of their lives ahead of the season premiere through their conjoint Instagram account, where they have accumulated 114k followers.

As per their Instagram bio, the three siblings are gamers and bloggers.

The Staten Island triplets join Extreme Sisters

From Staten Island, New York, triplets Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia will be debuting on season two of Extreme Sisters.

In the trailer, the triplet will encounter some difficulties as they begin spending more time with their partners. During the episodes, fans will see the three sisters realizing the big sacrifices they will have to make to become more independent.

“We share bras, clothing, and shoes,” the trio shared. In the upcoming episodes, Hannah, Katherine, and Nadie will see themselves confronted with a family member, as they claim: “You guys aren’t the center of the universe.”

When is Extreme Sisters coming out?

The second season of Extreme Sisters premieres on TLC on Monday, January 23 at 9 PM ET.

The new season will be featuring Aussie twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque. Also, Christina and Jessica Dunagan. The trio won’t be the only new faces, as They will be joining step-sisters Ashley and Vee, also joining the cast.

As the show’s description, it reads: “Some sister bonds are stronger than others, but these sisters take it to the extreme.”

“Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.”

WATCH EXTREME SISTERS STARTING JANUARY 23 AT 9 PM ET/PT ON TLC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK