Jeremiah Brent and Billy Martin are both in the media spotlight for different reasons.

In 2023, rumors are circulating that the two men are related.

While Jeremiah Brent is an interior design pro, Billy Martin is a musician and band member of Good Charlotte.

Jeremiah and his partner, Nate Berkus, appear on TLC show Nate and Jeremiah By Design.

So, let’s take a look at who Jeremiah’s relatives are…

Jeremiah Brent was born in California

Many TLC fans will recognize Jeremiah Brent from his appearances on TV shows such as Nate and Jeremiah By Design.

Jeremiah was born in California in 1984. His parents are Terry and Gwen Johnson.

The 38 and his partner, Nate, share two children, Poppy and Oskar. Many fans of the couple have said that Jeremiah and Nate’s kids are “clones” of them.

Who is Billy Martin?

Billy Martin was born in 1981. He’s a musician and band member of Good Charlotte.

He’s been married to Linzi Williamson since 2008 and the two welcomed a child in 2009.

Billy has been on the music scene for over 20 years. Good Charlotte’s first album came out in 2000.

Jeremiah Brent and Billy Martin

Although rumors are circulating that Billy Martin and Jeremiah Brent are related, there doesn’t appear to be a reason for people to think that they’re linked.

TLC fans may be thinking of another Billy Martin when it comes to Jeremiah’s relatives.

The late Billy Martin was a famous baseball payer who hailed from California. He was born in 1928 and passed away in 1989.

But, Jeremiah doesn’t appear to have spoken about his family much or posted them to his Instagram page.

He hasn’t confirmed that he is related to Billy Martin.

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Fabled Films