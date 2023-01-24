A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is returning with six new couples, as they embark on a new journey packing up their bags to risk it all for their significant others. From familiar faces to new couples, this is the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four.

TLC’s most successful reality show is back with another season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In this new season, five new couples will be sharing their journeys and the continuity of Daniele and Yohan’s love story.

Ahead of the new season, here’s what you need to know about the new cast and their international love. They will be bringing entertainment with their dramas, but most importantly, their devotion to each other.

Let’s find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four cast

Jen and Rishi

Jen from Oklahoma fell in love with Rishi from India.

The pair met in a hotel lobby during Jen’s trip to India. However, the star wasn’t interested in Rishi until a month later, when she agreed to his marriage proposal.

Rishi is now facing a hard time getting the approval of his parents. This is because they would prefer to set him up in an arranged marriage.

They also don’t know about his relationship with Jen, making things twice as harder for Jen and Rishi to progress in their romance in their journey in 90 Day Fiancé.

Kris and Jeymi

From Alabama, Kris is committed to proving her love to Jeymi, who lives in Colombia.

After Kris met Jeymi, the two created a strong bond. Despite the many challenges faced in Kris’ life, Jeymi brings her the comfort needed.

She’s now committed to risking her life by moving to Colombia to marry Jeymi, despite the two having never met in person before.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Nicole from California has fallen from Mahmoud from Egypt.

The couple met during her trip to Egypt on her last day of a spiritual tour. As sparks appeared between the two, Nicole returned to Egypt to get married to him without telling her friends and family about it.

Now, she’s ready to fully commit herself by moving from California to Egypt. However, Nicole worries that cultural differences will affect their relationship.

Daniele and Yohan

The spices from the Dominican Republic left Daniele in New York falling for Yohan.

Remember them? Nicole and Mahmoud from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise are continuing their love story as they fight off their struggles of living in separate countries.

To make their relationship work, Nicole is committed to leaving her life and work in New York to move to the Dominican Republic with Yohan.

But will she see the same interest from him?

Gabriel and Isabel

Florida native Gabriel is ready to commit to Isabel from Colombia.

Gabriel, who travels back and forth to Colombia for work, fell in love with Isabel by fully accepting him as a transgender man.

During their time spent together, as Gabriel and Isabel progress in their relationship, trouble rises in paradise. This comes after Isabel fears Gabriel might not accept him despite their chemistry and attraction to each other.

Debbie and Oussama

Debbie from Georgia can’t take Oussama from her mind, even if he lives in Morocco.

Despite Debbie being 43 years his senior, Oussama fell in love after the two connected from their love of art. Being single for a long time, Debbie is ready to pack up her bags to move in with Oussama in Morroco.

However, their relationship is found with criticism by Oussama’s family, who are shocked to find the news. Still, Debbie is committed to him.

Six couples and six different stories – viewers will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY FROM JANUARY 29 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON TLC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK