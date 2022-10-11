









The Culpo Sisters are bringing their personal lives to the forefront with their new TLC show. Former Miss Universe and influencer Olivia Culpo will be starring in the series, alongside siblings Aurora and Sophia.

Premiering on November 7th, the trailer has had TLC viewers scrambling to find out exactly who the trio of sisters are. Olivia revealed that her sisters could not bare to be distant from her, so moved when she won Miss Universe.

“Winning Miss Universe changed my life overnight. I went from being a small town girl from Rhode Island to L.A.,” Olivia said in the trailer. She adds that her parents have no idea what she does for a living. So, let’s meet them all!

Olivia is a former Miss Universe

Olivia, known for winning Miss Universe in 2012, is an influencer. With a net worth of $7 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, she has since had various TV and film opportunities, as well as brand partnerships.

She has made headlines for her relationship with NFL’s Christian McCaffrey. Now 30, Olivia co-owns five businesses, including American eateries Back 40 and Union & Main, drinks firm VIDE, and menstrual movement More Than a Mask.

The model is also a dog mom to Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey, who has their own Instagram page (@oliversprinkles). Olivia prides herself on being the middle child of the Culpo family.

Sophia Culpo shares nutrition tips

Sophia, who has a Bachelor of Science in nutrition, often advises her Instagram followers on how to eat well. She is in a relationship with NFL New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, 27, who she went IG official with in 2021.

Having recently moved from Los Angeles to New York full-time, Sophia has worked with several fashion brands, including Savage X Fenty and Beauty Counter. She is followed by the likes of many celebs, such as singer Lewis Capaldi.

“I love food, it doesn’t love me. Gut health enthusiast who loves a good time and a cool pic”, her bio reads. With over 200K followers on Instagram, all eyes were on her trendy outfits as she attended New York Fashion Week recently!

Aurora Culpo is a mother-of-two

Aurora is a mom to Remi Berkeley and daughter Solei Marie, who she shares with Survivor alum Michael Bortone. She filed for divorce from him in April, citing irreconcilable differences as per court docs obtained by Life & Style.

The Culpo sister and Michael tied the knot in May 2019. Both Aurora and her two sisters are each a sibling of five children, as they also have two brothers, Pete and Gus Culpo.

A lover of wellness and interior design, Aurora works as a model, often closely with Sophie and Olivia on jobs such as magazine covers, as well as individually for companies like her Savage X Fenty ambassador role.

