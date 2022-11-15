









The Culpo Sisters are baring all in their new TLC reality series and you might see a glimpse of their partners too. Who are they dating? Two siblings are currently in relationships with football players.

We already know all about Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe 2012, but TLC’s The Culpo Sisters proves she’s more than a pretty face as it documents how the 30-year-old juggles her personal life with five businesses. The show also invites fans into the lives of her siblings, Sophia and Aurora, who are equally as entertaining as the beauty queen.

The trio have occasionally updated fans about their private lives, but Reality Titbit takes a deeper dive into their relationships and it appears they have a preference for the athletic type.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Who are the Culpo Sisters dating?

Olivia Culpo

Proud middle child Olivia, 30, has been dating Christian McCaffrey since 2019. Olivia and the 26-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back celebrated their third anniversary on June 23, with Christian calling her his “best friend.”

Olivia previously dated swimmer Ryan Lochte and former Denver Broncos player Tim Tebow. She vowed to move on but Christian broke her “no more athletes” rule.

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything I could ever ask for,” Olivia told ET ahead of the show’s premiere. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”

The couple have no confirmed plans but have discussed starting a family in the future.

View Instagram Post

Aurora Culpo

Aurora, 33, hasn’t posted any images of herself with a new partner, so we can only assume she is single or keeping things private.

She was previously married to Survivor alum Mikey Bortone, although their near three-year marriage ended in April 2022. They share son Remi Berkeley (born June 2018), and daughter Solei Marie (born August 2020).

Mikey is no professional athlete but, given his experience on CBS’ intense reality show and his love of baseball, football and fishing, he definitely lives an active lifestyle.

View Instagram Post

Sophia Culpo

Youngest Culpo sister Sophia is currently dating New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 27.

The NFL athlete made their romance public on Valentine’s Day 2021, reports 247 Sports, although the post has since been deleted. The couple took a major step a few months later by moving in together in New Jersey.

As a graduate of nutrition, Sophia’s passion for being a health enthusiast pairs perfectly with Braxton’s need for a healthy and balanced lifestyle to help his career.

Sophia is often seen cheering on her boyfriend from the stands while rocking green-and-white team colors. She’s also learned a few things from dating Braxton; she grew up with football games playing in the background during childhood but never understood the sport until their relationship.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE CULPO SISTERS ON TLC & DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK