Amy Slaton’s new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, was spotted in the 1000-lb Sisters stars’ new YouTube video. Amy divorced her husband, Michael Halterman, earlier this year. Since then, she’s been reportedly dating a new man – who lives with her – for the last three months.

As the countdown for a new season of 1000-lb Sisters gets underway, TLC fans are wondering what’s going on in Tammy and Amy’s lives. A video posted to YouTube by Amy Slaton overheard her calling her new boyfriend, “Daddy,” when they took her son Gage out for his birthday. So, who is Amy’s man?

Amy Slaton’s new boyfriend

Amy Slaton’s new boyfriend was revealed two weeks ago when she called him ‘Daddy’ in a YouTube video. The video was a compilation of her son Glenn’s first birthday when they took him for dinner.

She has not made an official reveal of her boyfriend Tony but did turn off comments when fans began to notice that he was present at the celebration. He has reportedly lived with her for three months.

At one point, Amy pans the camera to her new boyfriend Tony, says “Hi,” and later hands him the camera to film her blowing candles out with her two sons.

Meet Tony Rodgers

Amy Slaton’s boyfriend Tony Rodgers is from Michigan but now resides with Amy and her two sons. A source told The Sun that Slaton and Rodgers are “going strong” and “spending lots of time with the kids.”

He specifically hails from Battle Creek. Their relationship is believed to be getting serious and before he moved to Kentucky, Amy would make frequent trips to spend time with him.

The official couple are currently keeping things on the down low. A source claimed To The US Sun that Tammy Slaton “does not like” Tony Rodgers because the couple “fights all of the time.”

Amy divorcing her husband Michael

Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, court documents show, as reported by The Hollywood Gossip. Slaton also filed domestic violence complaints against Halterman but the charges were dropped.

The TLC stars were scheduled to be in court on June 1. However, the former couple have reportedly settled their divorce out of court, privately. They first separated on February 24, 2023.

Michael requested that the court enter and honor a civil restraining order, preventing him and Amy from being within 500 feet of each other and their respective properties, court docs obtained by In Touch say.

Both parties are also prevented from speaking about the divorce publicly and on social media, and all communication between them must take place through a court-approved app.

