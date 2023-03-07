Many Darcey and Stacey fans want to know who Cicero Pinto is as Darcey was stood up again on the TLC show.

While Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey, is now married to Florian Sukaj. Darcey has been looking for love for many years.

Lots of TLC fans will remember when the blonde bombshell first made her reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé.

It’s safe to say that Darcey has tried all kinds of avenues in a bid to find a man but her dating life on Darcey and Stacey in 2023 sadly doesn’t appear to be proving fruitful.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

TLC star gets a matchmaker

After some failed relationships, Darcey Silva opted to get a matchmaker involved in her love life.

During Darcey and Stacey season 4 Darcey can be seen venturing out into the world of dating once again.

Her dating coach and matchmaker, Michelle, said that she was going to introduce her to “high-quality people.”

Who is Cicero on Darcey and Stacey?

One of the men Darcey was set up on a date with during season 4 was Cicero Pinto.

Cicero is tall, dark, and handsome, and drives a yellow Lamborghini on Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey can be seen riding in his Lambo and says that she’s never been in that type of car before.

She says: “A real man would drive this car.”

Unfortunately, Darcey, Stacey, and Florian head out for a double date on the show in which Cicero is meant to join them, but he never shows up.

Darcey can be seen trying to call him but gets no answer. The mother-of-two then said that his “breath smelled,” as she was upset that he didn’t show up.

Meet Cicero from Darcey and Stacey on Instagram

Although Cicero didn’t show up for his date with Darcey on the TLC show, he’s following the Silva twins’ fashion brand page on social media, House of Eleven.

He’s on Instagram with almost 740k followers at @mr.cpc_.

Cicero is clearly not shy to show off his wealth and writes in his IG bio: “The Best time to invest in Real Estate is always last year.”

He can be seen smoking cigars and drinking champagne on his social media page but he also gives fans a glimpse into his life as a family man and father.

Per LinkedIn, Cicero is a CEO and advisor and he can be seen leaning on another fast car in his profile photo. He’s based in Miami, Florida.

WATCH DARCEY & STACEY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C