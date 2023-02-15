Sister Wives star Christine Brown has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend David Woolley, and of course, fans want to know all about him including his age and job so we’ve got you covered!

The announcement comes just weeks after Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced she was dating again after asking followers for tips, so it seems like those paid off!

We take a closer look into Christine Brown‘s new boyfriend, David Woolley.

Christine goes Insta official with new boyfriend David Woolley

The ex-Sister Wife took to her Instagram on Valentine’s Day to announce her relationship to her 1.1 million followers. In a cute selfie of the pair, Christine wrote:

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children, and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Fans are over the moon for Christine. One said: “I’ve never been happier for two strangers in my whole life!”

Another commented: “Love this for you!!! You deserve it!!!”

The Sister Wives’ star also took to her stories to introduce fans to her new partner, thanking them for all of their support.

David Woolley’s age and job explored

Christine Brown’s new boyfriend David Woolley is 59 years old, which means his age makes him 9 years older than Christine. Christine’s ex Kody Brown was four years older than her and is currently 54.

As for his job, US Weekly reports that David has owned his construction company, David Woolley Drywall, since 2015.

David has children and grandchildren from his previous marriage, and in her post, Christine called him an “amazing grandpa.”

Dan can be found on Instagram @david__woolley. At the time of writing, he has just over 8000 followers, but we’re sure that’s set to rise now he’s gone official with the Sister Wives fave.

Christine split from Kody in November 2021

It seems like Christine had a good year of being single, after splitting from her ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021.

Since then, wives Janelle and Meri have also announced their separation from Kody, meaning he now only has one wife Robyn, to who he is legally married to.

Christine and Kody did not have to legally divorce, as they were only spiritually married, however, they spent 25 years together.

