Dr Down Below is the new special airing on TLC, starring Dr Fenwa Milhouse, a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist.

Just like Dr Pimple Popper, the TLC show will follow the life and clinic of urologist Dr Fenwa Milhouse as sees patients for problems they may have ‘down below.’ She states that there’s “never a dull day in urology” and that’s what makes it so much fun.

We take a look at Dr Fenway Milhouse as the TLC show Dr Down Below is set to debut.

Who is Dr Fenwa Milhouse?

Dr Fenwa Milhouse is the star of new show Dr Down Below and is a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist and specialist in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (also known as Urogynecology).

She was born in Nigeria, but her family moved to the US when she was a young child. She then grew up in Texas and studied at the University of Texas medical school, where she discovered Urology. The TLC star currently works in Chicago.

Outside of her work life, Dr Fenwa Milhouse is a wife and mother of three.

Fans can’t wait for the new show

TLC fans love a new show, and it seems like they can’t wait to see more educational programs on the channel.

“Bring back educational !! We love and need moreeeeeee,” exclaimed one excited fan.

“What a great show idea! Educational and normalizing! Bravo TLC,” commented another.

One wrote: “The world needs good doctors like this!”

“I love this lady’s vibe. I wish you could be my Dr,” one claimed.

Meet the Dr on Instagram

Dr Fenwa Milhouse can be found on Instagram @drmilhouse. At the time of writing, she has just over 53k followers.

The Dr posts educational content on her Instagram but also shows off her bubbly humorous personality with a range of comedic reels.

She can also be found on YouTube where she posts educational content for viewers on a variety of different topics.