Who is Hunter Thore from TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Fans are curious to learn more about Whitney Thore’s brother Hunter and Reality Titbit have found all the information you need including what he does when he is not appearing on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Who is Hunter Thore?

Hunter Thore has featured on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life a number of times. He is the slightly younger brother of Whitney, as he was born in February 1985 while Whitney was born in April 1984.

Hunter is a theatre and film actor as well as a musician. He has appeared in a number of films and theatrical shows including It’s Fine and Demon Doctor.

Hunter stars alongside his sister on the show and often acts as the voice of reason. Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, Hunter has been staying in North Carolina with Whitney and his parents.

Hunter on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Since the beginning of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore has invited the cameras into her life and also shone the limelight on the lives of her family and friends.

Hunter was there for his sister when she found out that her ex-partner Chase Severino cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend even getting her pregnant leaving Whitney heartbroken.

But, the pair have also had their fair share of arguments on the show including the time when the siblings spoke on the phone and agreed to move their parents’ room to the master bedroom on the first floor of their home. However, when Whitney and Hunter sat down with their parents after Babs and Glenn had fallen down the stairs Hunter backtracked and waffled leaving Whitney extremely frustrated.

Whitney is currently falling in love with a new mysterious French man who only her mother has been introduced to over Zoom. However, Hunter is not pleased when his sister reveals that she has invited him on a family vacation calling it a “strange” introduction and after a heated confrontation between the siblings’ Hunter eventually storms off.

Sibling Argument | My Big Fat Fab Life Do siblings ever really get too old to bicker? 🤣 Hunter has his thoughts about Whitney's special vacation guest on an all new episode of #MyBigFatFabLife, TOMORROW at 9/8c. Posted by My Big Fat Fabulous Life on Monday, October 11, 2021

Meet Hunter Thore on Instagram

Reality Titbit takes a look at the life of My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, Hunter Thore, through snaps on his Instagram. Let’s dive right in…

Hunter Thore is the guitarist of the hardcore metal band Plague of the Jackals. In November 2019, the band released the single ‘Die Again’ which has over 1k views on YouTube.

Hunter is also a keen motorcyclist. He frequently posts pictures of Harley Davidson motorbikes on his Instagram page. He captioned the above post: “My baby.”

Hunter loves his sister Whitney Way Thore despite their ups and downs. He called his sibling: “…the best sister a brother could ask for.” As the pair is so close in age with Whitney only being 10 months older than her brother they often get called twins as they share so many similarities.

